This delicious braised tofu with minced pork and oyster sauce is sure to tantalize your taste buds! The savory mixture of pork, ginger, garlic, and Sichuan peppercorn creates a delicious flavor, while the silky texture of the tofu pairs perfectly. This dish is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients – perfect for busy weeknights! Serve this comforting dish over steamed rice for a complete meal or a bowl of noodles.

Tofu is a great ingredient for daily cooking because it is incredibly versatile, nutritious, and easy to prepare. Its mild taste and texture make it perfect for absorbing any flavor you add to your dish. It's also high in plant-based protein, calcium, iron, and other essential vitamins and minerals – making it an excellent choice for a vegan diet or weight-watching diet. I get lots of lovely tofu recipes here on my blog, also check mapo tofu, tofu and green onion salad, and steamed tofu with soy sauce dressing.

Ingredients breakdown- Oyster sauce

Oyster sauce is a savory condiment made by boiling down oysters in water until the liquid reduces to a thick and flavorful sauce. The resulting product has a rich, umami flavor and mild sweetness that's perfect for adding depth and complexity to dishes. It is widely used in Chinese cooking as well as Thai, Vietnamese, and Japanese cuisines. It is also a great source of vitamins and minerals, including iron and zinc. Oyster sauce adds an unforgettable flavor to many dishes such as stir-fries, marinated meats, soups, or even braised tofu like this one. If you want to turn this into vegan, then replace the oyster sauce with vegan oyster mushroom sauce.

Ingredients breakdown- Sichuan peppercorn

I use a lovely ingredient -- Sichuan peppercorn in this recipe, which might seem to be quite weird. Sichuan peppercorn is a spice typically used in Chinese cooking. It has a unique flavor – slightly sour and lemony with an earthy aroma, along with a numbing sensation on the tongue. Sichuan peppercorn adds complexity to savory dishes and enhances their flavors. it adds a hint of warmth and mischievous taste that pairs perfectly with the other ingredients. When used in moderation, it can bring out the flavor of the pork and tofu without overpowering them. It also helps to balance out the sweetness from the oyster sauce for a delicious end result. I absolutely love this idea.

What to serve with

This braised tofu with minced pork is a tasty and comforting dish that can be served on its own, or you can add side dishes to make it into a full meal. For a complete meal, I recommend serving this delicious dish alongside steamed white rice or noodles for an easy and satisfying dinner everyone will love. You can also serve it with some soups like egg drop soup, hot and sour soup, or winter melon soup! Also, dark vegetable stir fry dishes including bok choy stir fry or Chinese broccoli will go really well with this dish.

Instructions

1.Cut the firm tofu into cubes and soak in slightly salted water for around 10 minutes. Transfer out and drain.

2. In a small bowl, marinate minced pork with marinating sauce.

3.Drain the tofu and slice it into cubes. Heat up a saucepan over medium-high heat, add in the pork, and stir-fry until fragrant and crispy. Add ginger, garlic, and Sichuan peppercorn and fry for 1 minute until aromatic (over slow fire).

4. Pour in oyster sauce.

5. Add the tofu cubes into the saucepan and pour in dark soy sauce (for coloring)as well. Stir-fry to combine all ingredients together.

6. Pour ¼ of water, reduce heat, and simmer for 5 to 6 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Sprinkle some chopped green onion, serve immediately. Enjoy!