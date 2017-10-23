Quick an easy tofu soup with Bok Choy and a wonderful roasted fresh pepper dipping sauce.

Tofu soup, along with easy egg drop soup is one of the most popular soups on my Chinese family table. While it might be considered as too plain with no charming taste. But we never drink tofu soup separately. It is a great partner to other Chinese braised recipes like red braised pork belly, braised chicken and stir-fries. Plain tofu soup helps us to obtain well balances among different nutrient substances. What’s more interesting is that the liquid and the Bok Choy is quite great. However no matter how great the liquid is, the tofu slices are plain and tasteless. So I matched the soup with an interesting dipping sauce using roasted green peppers, which is only and extremely popular in Sichuan area, named as “烧椒汁”.

How to make the dipping sauce

Heat peppers in a wok or casting iron pan until slightly dark browned on surface. Transfer to a crusher and then crush until getting a paste texture.

Transfer the paste to a small bowl, top with garlic and scallion whites. Heat around 1/3 cup of oil until smoky. Pour the hot oil evenly on the paste.

Mix with light soy sauce and sugar. That’s our sauce.

How to cook tofu soup

Cut tofu into large pieces. If you do not serve with dipping sauces, you can cut them into small cubes. In a large pot, add tofu pieces, ginger shreds and 2.5 L water. Bring to a boiling. Add Bok Choy and drop sesame oil in. Continue cook for 1 minute. Season with salt. Serve immediately with dipping sauce.