Tofu Skin also called Yuba is made from soy milk. So the name might be slightly confusing. When the soy milk boils for a longer time, a very thin layer of skin floats on the surface. In China, people pick the skins out, hang and dry completely. It can be kept for quite a long time after drying out. The tofu skin can bring strong soy aroma to other ingredients.

What’s Tofu Skin (豆腐皮 or 腐竹)

Tofu skin or tofu Yuba stick with firm but also softened soy milk product. Unlike other tofu produce, there is no coagulant used during the process. But tofu skin has a concerted soy aroma.

There are two forms of tofu skin in China, one is large piece (usually called 豆腐皮) and the other one is stick (腐竹). They are packaged in different forms but from the very basic ingredient and can be used interchangeably in most cases. But large piece tofu skin can be used for wrapping dim sum and dumplings while stick is commonly used in stir-fries and stews.

This yellow tofu skin stir fry might be more delicious than you think. Softened tofu skin stick can absorb all of the yummy flavors and turn itself extremely yummy. Tofu skin is also widely used in soups or stocks. In that case, it is plain and contributing flavors to the soup base. In Chinese stocks, there is a version named as “三鲜”, usually contains tofu skin, wood ear mushroom, cucumber and tomatoes.

Ingredients

2 sticks of tofu skin stick

1 green pepper, cut into pieces

1/2 long English cucumber, cut into pieces

6-8 dried wood ear mushrooms

a small pinch of salt

2 garlic cloves, sliced

2 tbsp. cooking oil

1 and 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tsp. sesame oil

Cook’s Note

Tofu skin stick should be pre-hydrated in cold or warm water. Never cut your tofu skin stick when it is still hard. There is no need to squeeze the water out after soaking. Squeezing might break the shape and we need some extra liquid to avoid the ingredients been burnt in a relatively longer process of stir-frying. Tofu skin and wood ear mushroom needs to be fried for 3-4 minutes over slow fire to make sure they are completely well cooked.

Steps

Soak the tofu sticks in a large pot with enough water to cover until they become soft again. Cut into 1 inch sections.

Pre-hydrate wood ear mushrooms, remove the ends and any sandy parts.

Cut cucumber and bell pepper into small pieces.

Heat oil in wok, add garlic slices and fry until aromatic, place wood ear mushroom, tofu skin sticks and drizzle light soy sauce in. Slow down the fire and cook the two ingredients for 3-4 minutes.

Then place bell pepper and cucumber in. Fry until the later two ingredients are soft.

Add a pinch of salt if necessary. Mix well with sesame oil and serve hot.

