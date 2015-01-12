China Sichuan Food

How to Toast Sesame

3 Comments

How to toast black sesame at home for many yummy recipes like black sesame soup and black sesame rice dumplings!

Sesame seeds are always wonderful for both taste and appearance. It can be sprinkled over meat like chicken wings; baked buns  or even directly over rice. Usually I used not to toast black sesame at home since the toasted version usually is easy to find here in China. But I find raw black sesame is much better than toasted ones no matter from the price or quality. Recently, I made several large batches for black sesame soup and black sesame rice dumplings.

Toasted sesame seeds usually have a stronger taste. And you can toast white sesame seeds with the same steps too.

How to wash the black sesame seeds

Pick out any impurities from the seeds by hand and then pour enough water to soak them. And then wash them under running water over a sifter.

Then fry with lowest fire until you can smell the taste.

Transfer out to cool down.

Print
Toasted Black Sesame
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 

Homemade toasted black sesame seeds

Course: pantry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Black Sesame
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • Black sesame seeds as needed
Instructions
  1. Pick out the impurities from the seeds and then soak with clean water in order to remove the floating ones.
  2. Wash under running water over a sifter or something similar and then drain
  3. Heat up a pan over medium fire, place the sesame seeds in; slow the fire to lowest heat and keep stirring continually until you can smell the aroma and the seeds are slightly popping. It may take around 3-5 minutes for one cup of sesame seeds.
  4. Transfer out to a larger pan to cool directly, otherwise the heat of the pan might burn them and further resulting a bitter taste.

 

Comments

    • Hi Ai,
      We wash them almost every time to make sure it is as clean as possbile. Maybe it is just some difference from the environment.

  2. Dear Elaine,

    Thank you for this post 🙂 I just purchased black sesame paste/butter/tahini and I plan to have it with soy milk, toast and make black Tantanmen, but I am wondering if you have any suggestions on other ways it can be used?

    Thank you so much if you have time to reply and I really love what you do 🙂

    Best 🙂

Chinese Pantry

