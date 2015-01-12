How to toast black sesame at home for many yummy recipes like black sesame soup and black sesame rice dumplings!

Sesame seeds are always wonderful for both taste and appearance. It can be sprinkled over meat like chicken wings; baked buns or even directly over rice. Usually I used not to toast black sesame at home since the toasted version usually is easy to find here in China. But I find raw black sesame is much better than toasted ones no matter from the price or quality. Recently, I made several large batches for black sesame soup and black sesame rice dumplings.

Toasted sesame seeds usually have a stronger taste. And you can toast white sesame seeds with the same steps too.

How to wash the black sesame seeds

Pick out any impurities from the seeds by hand and then pour enough water to soak them. And then wash them under running water over a sifter.

Then fry with lowest fire until you can smell the taste.

Transfer out to cool down.