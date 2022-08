Braised eggplants with a homemade teriyaki sauce. It is the right season for eggplants. We harvest lots of eggplants each day and I am always willing to try something new with this fabulous vegetables. As long as it is well cooked, eggplants can be better than meat.

Previously I posted a lovely crispy eggplant, which is one of the newest trying. In most cases, eggplants are sautéed until soft and then fry with aromatics. We use a totally different way of seaming.

The eggplant is steamed until soft and then browned before simmering in the sauce. In generally, this is much easier for beginner to handle and please believe this is so wonderful.

The sauces used in this one is mainly sugar and honey, creating lovely sweet flavor and soy sauce, presenting savory taste. This sauce is a really rice killer.

Instructions

Remove the eggplant skin and cut into three sections. Place in a steamer and steam the eggplant for 10 minutes.

Cut around ⅓ in depth in the center (don't cut through) and then continue cutting some lines on both sides so the eggplant will be flattened. You can choose to further flattening the eggplant with knife back. Knife back will not break the eggplants so we can keep a lovely shape.

Get a pan and spread some oil in, add the eggplant pieces and fry until both sides slightly browned.

Other eggplant recipe for trying