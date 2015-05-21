Szechuan style easy lotus root stir fry presents my favorite spicy and sour taste. This recipe is requested by Lto, who loves Ma La Ou Pian (slices of lotus root).
Lotus root is an extremely popular Chinese ingredient with beautiful and interesting appearance. After cutting, you will see lots of small holes inside. And this lotus root can be used in many recipes for example we can stir fry it as instructed today and it can be used in soups and salad. Due to its white color, Chinese people believe it is beneficial to lung. My husband’s hometown has lot of lotus field and lotus root has been a must ingredient for Chinese spring festival for Hubei people.
Although planting lotus is not difficult, lotus root usually has a higher price than other vegetables in China because of the hard labor. The diggers need to dig really deep before moving it out to avoid breaking them; otherwise the sediment will occupy the small holes, making the lotus root inedible. So always remember to buy lotus root with complete ends on both sides.
By the way, I am serving this with fresh corn juice. Just a remanding, if you love spice food as me, you will need to use some soups or dishes,for example mung bean soup, to balance the body heat.
- 2 lotus root sections , cut into thin slices
- 3 garlic cloves , minced
- 1 thumb ginger , minced
- 4 green onion , cut into pieces
- 1/2 fresh red pepper , shredded
- 5-8 dried chili pepper , halved
- 1/8 teaspoon Sichuan pepper
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon vinegar , if you want a slightly sour taste the same with me
Cut the lotus root into thin slices and then soak in clean water for minutes.
Bring enough water to boil in a large pot and blanch the lotus root for 1 minute. Transfer out and drain. This will help to reduce the stir-frying time and keep your lotus root a bright white color.
Heat up cooking oil in wok and fry dried chili pepper and Sichuan pepper until aroma over slow fire. And then add ginger, garlic and green onion whites to fry for another minute.
Turn up the fire, add soaked lotus roots in; add pinch of salt and light soy sauce. Give a big stir-fry to make sure the slices are well coated with seasonings. And then add vinegar, left green onion and fresh red pepper shreds; fry for another half minute. Serve immediately with steamed rice.
You can reduce the amount of Sichuan pepper and chili peppers based on how much you want the dish to be.
Vinegar is not a must; skip it if you do not a sour taste.
Lotus root can also be diced for this recipe.
Comments
ree says
Hi! Is this the so-called ma la ou pian? 😀
Elaine Luo says
Yes Ree,
This should be your dish.
steve bogart says
I have been professional cooking Chinese food for 40 years and learned early on that lotus must be cooked initially in a stainless pot else it turns purple .love your blog have tried almost every Chinese dish you post.
Thank you Steve
Elaine Luo says
Hi Steve,
That’s true. Lotus root cannot be cooked with iron wok or iron pot. And I am so glad to know you here, hoping we can learn more from each other about Chinese cooking. Happy cooking ahead.
Nami | Just One Cookbook says
I love crunchy root vegetables like lotus root, gobo, daikon, etc etc… It stays crunchy (not soggy) even after cooking and it gives wonderful sensation in mouth. 🙂 I have to try this recipe. I know I’ll enjoy it a lot with steamed rice! 🙂
Elaine Luo says
I love crunchy root vegetables too. And I totally agree with your feeling about the taste and besides, they give a lovely and special color.
Monica says
Can I use dry lotus or does it need to be fresh root?
Elaine says
Hi Monica,
I have not tried to use dry lotus root yet. We all use fresh ones. But you can have a try and I would be grateful if you can let me know the result.
Gemma says
I made it. One word: AMAZING!!
Tonight I’m making the Kung Pao version 🙂
florence wong says
I am in australia and sometimes the lotus root here turns purple when I use them for soup.
Can you explain why they turn purple?
Elaine says
Avoid using iron cooking tools.