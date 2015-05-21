Szechuan style easy lotus root stir fry presents my favorite spicy and sour taste. This recipe is requested by Lto, who loves Ma La Ou Pian (slices of lotus root).

Lotus root is an extremely popular Chinese ingredient with beautiful and interesting appearance. After cutting, you will see lots of small holes inside. And this lotus root can be used in many recipes for example we can stir fry it as instructed today and it can be used in soups and salad. Due to its white color, Chinese people believe it is beneficial to lung. My husband’s hometown has lot of lotus field and lotus root has been a must ingredient for Chinese spring festival for Hubei people.

Although planting lotus is not difficult, lotus root usually has a higher price than other vegetables in China because of the hard labor. The diggers need to dig really deep before moving it out to avoid breaking them; otherwise the sediment will occupy the small holes, making the lotus root inedible. So always remember to buy lotus root with complete ends on both sides.

By the way, I am serving this with fresh corn juice. Just a remanding, if you love spice food as me, you will need to use some soups or dishes,for example mung bean soup, to balance the body heat.