Soft and sweet sweetened red bean is one of the most popular side ingredients for ice creams, desserts and fillings for beads and buns.

Most of Taiwanese and Cantonese desserts loves to use sweetened red bean as topping or side ingredients for example in Grass Jelly (仙草烧), double skin milk (双皮奶), taro balls (芋圆糖水). And it is also the perfect highlighting parts of common milk bread. And it is surely a shortcut for a common red bean soup.

It is the former step of Japanese Anko. You can smash the red beans and further made it into a very smooth and yummy paste. Red bean sweet bun is the most famous sweet Chinese buns. I am making this batch of sweetened red beans for copycat a very popular red bean pan-fried bread recently in a famous Northern Chinese restaurant. And sometimes I also love to use it as a decoration of my breads. It provides a totally different texture from fine and smoothie paste and it can be dotted as decorations, giving breads and buns wider texture changes. In addition, with this already softened red beans, you can also make a quick red bean soup with ginger and dried tangerine.

Cook's Note

Pre-soaking is the most important step for a quick softened red beans. Overnight soaking is required.

High pressure cooker or even rice cooker can save lots of time for this recipe.

How to cook sweetened red bean on stove

If you do not want to use a high pressure cooker, you can make this on stove too. The key tip is to cook those beans intermittently. It can help to fasten the cooking process and save energy.

Firstly place soaked red beans (overnight soaking) in a deep pot with a large amount of water. At least 5cm higher. Then bring the content to a boiling and then continue boil for 15 minutes. Turn off the fire and wait until for 30 minutes (covered) and continue cooking until the beans are bloomed. The heat and cool process can fasten the blooming of the skins.