How to make healthy steamed tofu with homemade fermented chili sauce. Tofu with chili sauces or fresh peppers are always one of the best combination in Chinese cuisine. In Sichuan cuisine, we get a type of douhua (豆花) which is the former form of regular tofu, usually matched with a classic dipping sauces either made with Sichuan chili oil or a fresh green pepper sauce (烧椒汁). This combination with fermented chili sauce is also worth recommendation.

This is the second recipe after my first batch of homemade fermented chili sauce. It is so delicious and make the tofu full of flavors.

In the past two weeks, I was busying making my favorite Chinese fermented chili sauce also known as Hunan chili sauce at home. That special long and red peppers are just in the season and I just catch the tail after backing from large mountains. This is one of the easiest sauces but it can be widely used in lots of dishes especially steamed dishes and dipping sauces. It also can be used in stir-frying dishes in my common cooking as a good substitute of Sichuan pickled pepper.

Fermented chili sauce or Hunan chili sauce is famous for two dishes, from Hunan cuisine. The first one steamed fish head with chili sauce (剁椒鱼头) and steamed taro with chili sauce (剁椒芋头). Almost the must order dish in Hunan restaurants. But I figure out that fish head is not so popular outside Sichuan and Hunan area. And taro is quite seasonal. So I give two recipes with more common ingredients—whole fish and tofu.

Tofu and taro shares lots of commons and similarities. They are quite plan themselves but when cooked with other seasonings or ingredients with strong flavors, they can absorb the flavor and turn to something extremely delicious. In addition to tofu, I still use needle mushrooms.

Instructions

In a large bowl, place needle mushrooms in bottom and then add tofu on top.

In a small pan, add around cooking oil and then fry garlic, spring onion for a while. Add chili sauce and fermented black beans. Fry until aromatic. Then add cooking wine and oyster sauce. Mix well.

Spread the sauce over the tofu and then steam for 12 minutes.