How to make healthy steamed tofu with homemade fermented chili sauce. Tofu with chili sauces or fresh peppers are always one of the best combination in Chinese cuisine. In Sichuan cuisine, we get a type of douhua (豆花) which is the former form of regular tofu, usually matched with a classic dipping sauces either made with Sichuan chili oil or a fresh green pepper sauce (烧椒汁). This combination with fermented chili sauce is also worth recommendation.
This is the second recipe after my first batch of homemade fermented chili sauce. It is so delicious and make the tofu full of flavors.
In the past two weeks, I was busying making my favorite Chinese fermented chili sauce also known as Hunan chili sauce at home. That special long and red peppers are just in the season and I just catch the tail after backing from large mountains. This is one of the easiest sauces but it can be widely used in lots of dishes especially steamed dishes and dipping sauces. It also can be used in stir-frying dishes in my common cooking as a good substitute of Sichuan pickled pepper.
Fermented chili sauce or Hunan chili sauce is famous for two dishes, from Hunan cuisine. The first one steamed fish head with chili sauce (剁椒鱼头) and steamed taro with chili sauce (剁椒芋头). Almost the must order dish in Hunan restaurants. But I figure out that fish head is not so popular outside Sichuan and Hunan area. And taro is quite seasonal. So I give two recipes with more common ingredients—whole fish and tofu.
Tofu and taro shares lots of commons and similarities. They are quite plan themselves but when cooked with other seasonings or ingredients with strong flavors, they can absorb the flavor and turn to something extremely delicious. In addition to tofu, I still use needle mushrooms.
Instructions
In a large bowl, place needle mushrooms in bottom and then add tofu on top.
In a small pan, add around cooking oil and then fry garlic, spring onion for a while. Add chili sauce and fermented black beans. Fry until aromatic. Then add cooking wine and oyster sauce. Mix well.
Spread the sauce over the tofu and then steam for 12 minutes.
- 1 block tofu , cut into small strips
- 1 small batch of needle mushrooms , remove the ends
- green onion , chopped
- 1.5 tbsp. hot vegetable cooking oil
- 3 tbsp. chili sauce
- 2 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine
- 1/2 tbsp. oyster sauce
- 3 garlic cloves , chopped
- 2 green onions , chopped
- 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
- 1/2 tbsp. fermented black beans
-
In a large bowl, place needle mushrooms in bottom and then add tofu on top.
-
In a small pan, add around 2 tablespoons of cooking oil and then fry garlic, spring onion for a while. Add chili sauce and fermented black beans. Fry until aromatic. Then add 2 tablespoons of cooking wine and 1 tablespoon of oyster sauce. Mix well.
-
Spread the sauce over the tofu and then steam for 12 minutes.
-
Transfer out, sprinkle some chopped green onion on top and then drizzle hot oil over the surface.
Comments
Naomi says
I am very interested in making this dish. However, before I do, I have a few questions.
1. What tofu firmness should I use (silken, soft, medium, or firm)?
2. Is another name for “needle mushrooms” “enoki mushrooms” (it looks like enoki mushrooms in the picture)?
3. The ingredients listed in the sauce section and the amounts in the instructions do not match. How much fermented black beans do you use for this recipe? You mention fermented black beans in the instructions but it is not listed at all in the sauce ingredients. You list 1/2 tablespoon oyster sauce in the ingredients but say to use 1 tablespoon oyster sauce in the instructions. Which is correct?
Elaine says
Hi Naomi,
You can use regular firm, extra firm and tender tofu for this dish.
Yes, needle mushroom is enoki mushroom.
Recipe section as the right amounts of the dish.
Naomi says
Thank you for your reply Elaine. How much fermented black beans should I use? This is not listed in the ingredients.
By “recipe section” do you mean the ingredients or instructions?
I can’t wait to make this dish.
Lekhal says
How do you make fermented chillisauce that is mentioned in your recipe. It looks so delicious.
Please tell me!
Thanks
Elaine says
Check this.
Tina says
Hi, you didn’t list how much of the fermented black beans to put in. Can you update the recipe ASAP please? Thanks!
Elaine says
Already updated.
Jenny C. says
I bought 剁椒 from a grocery store and found it to be very salty. I don’t know what to do with the big jar of 剁椒 now. How can I reduce the saltiness of the 剁椒？