Steamed Chinese scallion bun is also named as Hua Juan, literally mean flower shape rolls. It is a transformation of Chinese steamed buns (mantou).

You can simply adjust the recipe by changing the stuffing for example you can skip scallion and use salt and pepper only or add some minced pork, shrimp etc. As most of the Chinese steamed buns share the same dough, you can use mantou dough to begin scallion buns. However since we are making savory buns, I would suggest skip sugar.

Now let’s make the flower shaped buns with scallion

Divide your mantou dough into two equal halves

Firstly roll one half of the dough into a large rectangle on a slightly floured surface. Then brush oil evenly, sprinkle salt and Chinese five spice powder and then dump the scallions across the surface. Roll it up tight and divide it into 10 equal portions.

Get two portions and overlay one piece right on the top of the other one.

Take a chopstick and press down in the middle. Remove the chopstick.

Grip the two ends in two hands and then fold the two ends together downside.

Print Steamed Scallion Buns - Hua Juan Prep Time 2 hrs Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 2 hrs 15 mins Savory Chinese steamed scallion buns also known as Hua Juan, literally mean flower rolls Course: Breakfast, staple Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: buns, Scallion Servings : 20 Calories : 62 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 300 g all-purpose flour

3 g salt

150-170 ml water , adjust the softness

1.5 tsp. instead yeast

1 cup finely chopped scallion

oil for brushing

salt for sprinkling

Chinese five spice powder , optional Instructions In a large bowl or in a stand-mixer bowl, add flour, instead yeast, water and salt. Grasp all the ingredients together and then knead the flour into smooth and soft dough. At the very beginning, it might be a little bit sticky. Just keep kneading and you will get cute dough (or you can simply use a stand mixer to knead the dough for 7-8 minutes with slow speed) Cover the bowl and let the dough rest for around 1 hour (the time might be longer in winter )or until the paste ball doubles in size. When the dough is double in size, get paste ball out and punch the air out. And then divide the dough into two equal halves. Assembling Firstly roll one half of the dough into a large rectangle on a slightly floured surface. Then brush oil evenly, sprinkle salt and Chinese five spice powder and then dump the scallions across the surface. Roll it up tight and divide it into 10 equal portions. Get two portions and overlay one piece right on the top of the other one. Take a chopstick and press down in the middle. Remove the chopstick and grip the two ends in two hands and then fold the two ends together downside. Place them in lined steamer and set aside for 15-20 minutes. Steam over high fire for 15 minutes after the water boils, then turn off fire and rest for 5 minutes with lid on. How to keep Let the steamed buns to cool down and then keep them in plastic bags. These buns can be frozen and steam to heat again before serving. Recipe Notes The Nutrition Facts is based on each single bun. Nutrition Facts Steamed Scallion Buns - Hua Juan Amount Per Serving Calories 62 % Daily Value* Sodium 156mg 7% Potassium 36mg 1% Carbohydrates 12g 4% Protein 1g 2% Vitamin A 50IU 1% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 7mg 1% Iron 0.9mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Regular match including congee and soups.