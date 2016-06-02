Steamed Chinese scallion bun is also named as Hua Juan, literally mean flower shape rolls. It is a transformation of Chinese steamed buns (mantou).
You can simply adjust the recipe by changing the stuffing for example you can skip scallion and use salt and pepper only or add some minced pork, shrimp etc. As most of the Chinese steamed buns share the same dough, you can use mantou dough to begin scallion buns. However since we are making savory buns, I would suggest skip sugar.
Now let’s make the flower shaped buns with scallion
Divide your mantou dough into two equal halves
Firstly roll one half of the dough into a large rectangle on a slightly floured surface. Then brush oil evenly, sprinkle salt and Chinese five spice powder and then dump the scallions across the surface. Roll it up tight and divide it into 10 equal portions.
Get two portions and overlay one piece right on the top of the other one.
Take a chopstick and press down in the middle. Remove the chopstick.
Grip the two ends in two hands and then fold the two ends together downside.
- 300 g all-purpose flour
- 3 g salt
- 150-170 ml water , adjust the softness
- 1.5 tsp. instead yeast
- 1 cup finely chopped scallion
- oil for brushing
- salt for sprinkling
- Chinese five spice powder , optional
-
In a large bowl or in a stand-mixer bowl, add flour, instead yeast, water and salt. Grasp all the ingredients together and then knead the flour into smooth and soft dough. At the very beginning, it might be a little bit sticky. Just keep kneading and you will get cute dough (or you can simply use a stand mixer to knead the dough for 7-8 minutes with slow speed)
-
Cover the bowl and let the dough rest for around 1 hour (the time might be longer in winter )or until the paste ball doubles in size.
-
When the dough is double in size, get paste ball out and punch the air out. And then divide the dough into two equal halves.
-
Firstly roll one half of the dough into a large rectangle on a slightly floured surface. Then brush oil evenly, sprinkle salt and Chinese five spice powder and then dump the scallions across the surface. Roll it up tight and divide it into 10 equal portions.
-
Get two portions and overlay one piece right on the top of the other one. Take a chopstick and press down in the middle. Remove the chopstick and grip the two ends in two hands and then fold the two ends together downside.
-
Place them in lined steamer and set aside for 15-20 minutes. Steam over high fire for 15 minutes after the water boils, then turn off fire and rest for 5 minutes with lid on.
-
Let the steamed buns to cool down and then keep them in plastic bags. These buns can be frozen and steam to heat again before serving.
The Nutrition Facts is based on each single bun.
Comments
Cathy says
OH-MY-GOODNESS!! These are my FAV-orite buns!!! I didn’t know they were so simple to make. They look delicious. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
Elaine says
Yes, they are indeed so simple as long as the dough is well proofed. But it should turns out amazing.
Orion says
is it possible to make sweet hua juan? like say, cinnamon hua juan or something similar?
Elaine says
Sure, You can make sweet version. We have a version using brown sugar. Using sugar and cinnamon should be a great idea.
Mike says
Can Include huājiāo…
Elaine says
Szechuan salt and pepper Huan Juan is another great combination. You can add it of course.
Epe says
What province is this food came from?
Elaine says
Basically from the Northern provinces, but now popular across the country.