Chinese style steamed buns with Lop Cheung, a cantonese Chinese sausage.

Chinese sausages (lop cheung in Cantonese and Lap Chong in mandarin) are quite versatile in Chinese cooking. The easiest way is to steam with rice, use as part of stir fry dishes or fried in basic Chinese fried rice. In China, sausages differ from tastes and ingredients. In Sichuan, sausages are smoked with spices and Sichuan pepper. Sausages in Cantonese cuisine are naturally dried with a slightly touch of sweet taste.

It is always a great idea to match Chinese sausages with rice and flour. After cooking, the oil carries the unique taste of the sausage and further flavoring rice and flour.

Ingredients for 6 sausage buns

2 cups all purpose flour

125ml water or 150ml milk (3.5% fat)

2 tsp. instant yeast

pinch of salt

2 tablespoons of sugar (optional)

1 tbsp. vegetable oil (optional)

3 lop cheung

In a stand mixer, mix all the ingredients for 9-12 minutes with hook and low speed until get a elastic, smooth and soft dough. Shape it to a large ball and cover with wet cloth. Set aside for proofing (around 1 hour).

When the dough is about 1.5 times in size, transfer out and re-knead until smooth in surface again (key step to smooth surface). You can finish use the slowest speed of stand mixer and mix for 2 minutes until it turns smooth again.

Prepare your well kneaded dough and pre-cleaned Lop Cheung. Break the lop Cheung into halves.

Divide the dough into 6 portions and then shape each one into a long strip (around 30cm long with smaller ends).

Then wrap the strip around the sausage. Finis all of them and place on baking papers (cut into 10cm long and 5 cm wide).

Then place in steamer, covered and set aside for 15 -20 minutes for second proofing. Steam 20 minutes over high fire after the water boils. Enjoy when still warm.

If you make a larger batch, you can freeze the steamed buns after cooled down completely.