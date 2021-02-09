China Sichuan Food

Steamed Meatball with Sticky Rice

Chinese Spring festival is coming and I love to introduce this steamed meatball with sticky rice for the coming holiday party.

There are lots of symbolic dishes for Chinese Spring Festival. We get round balls including meatballs, almond cookie, Tangyuan and deep-fried sesame balls to symbolize the reunion of the family. We get fish either roasted, grilled, steamed or red braised to symbolize the rich harvest in the past year (we get some leftovers after one year hard working). This steamed pork ball with sticky rice gets a very lovely name “pearl balls”. I think it can be quite meaningful to a family party.

It can be served as a super easy side dish or appetizer, will be loved by child. The aroma of the meatballs forms a good comparison with the light flavor from the sticky rice. If you get a blender, this dish only need 15 minutes preparation. So it is a nice choice for large family party when lots of cooking tasks need to be finished in a short time.

Steamed Meatballs With Sticky Rice (Pearl Balls)
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
 

Steamed Meatballs with sticky rice also named as pearl balls

Servings: 10
Calories: 168 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 cup sticky rice , pre-soaked
  • coriander leaves or other herbals for decoration
Pork
  • 300 g pork with at least 30% fat
  • 1 thumb ginger , sliced
  • 1 green onion , white part only
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. white pepper
  • 1 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tbsp. oyster sauce , or sugar
  • 1 tbsp. water
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
Instructions

  1. Wash to clean sticky rice and then soak in water for 4 hours until easy to break.

  2. Add pork (with at least 30% fat), salt, white pepper, ginger, spring onion, egg, cornstarch, light soy sauce and oyster sauce in a blender. Blend with pause until there are still some particles.

  3. Add sesame oil and continue stir the meat in one direction for 2-3 minutes and then shape the pork into balls.

  4. Place the meatballs into sticky rice and slightly press the surface to make sure the rice is well attached.

  5. Place in steamer and steam for 30 minutes (I use high pressure cook with rice procedure, taking 20 minutes). Make some decoration and serve hot.

Recipe Notes

This batch can make around 10 balls and the Nutrition facts are calculated based on every single ball. 

Nutrition Facts
Steamed Meatballs With Sticky Rice (Pearl Balls)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 168 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Fat 8g12%
Saturated Fat 3g19%
Cholesterol 22mg7%
Sodium 169mg7%
Potassium 108mg3%
Carbohydrates 17g6%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 7g14%
Vitamin A 14IU0%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 8mg1%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. 5 stars
    I couldn’t be more impressed with your clear instruction such that a first-timer like myself could recreate such an impressive looking dish! I followed instruction and changed nothing and it came out perfect just like picture

    • Thank you Sabena for trying and leaving me such a great comment. I am so happy to know it turns out great for you too.

