Enoki mushroom (known as golden needle mushrooms 金(jīn)针(zhēn)菇(gū) in China) is a lovely mild and sweet editable mushroom popular in many Asian countries. It can be steamed, stir-fried, boiled or stewed.
To regular readers, it is quite obvious that Elaine is a mushroom lover. You can find many mushroom recipes on this blog. I just love them from texture, appearance to taste. It looks so pretty, right?
This is a super simple but excellent yummy enoki mushrooms with minced garlic. Steaming extremely kept the sweet juice coming from mushrooms, which provides a great fresh flavor.
Remove the ends and then lay in a serving plate.
Heat oil and fry chopped garlic until aroma over medium low fire (do not burn the garlic, otherwise you will end up with a bitter taste). Turn off fire; add sugar, soy sauce and pinch of salt. Mix well. Transfer the sauce to serving plate too.
Add chopped chili pepper, either fresh or fermented one. This fermented chopped pepper is widely used in Hunan cuisine and Hubei province. It is known as 剁(duò)椒(jiāo)–chopped chili pepper. It taste slightly sour due to the fermentation. You can skip it for a mild version or replace it with a small amount of chopped fresh peppers.
I love the juice, 100%.
- 150 g fresh enoki mushrooms , hard ends (around 1 inch) removed and washed
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 green onion , chopped for garnishing
- 5 garlic cloves , minced
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 1/8 teaspoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- pinch of salt
Remove the hard roots of enoki mushroom. Clean and slightly drain. Then lay in a plate.
Steam for 6 minutes. Drizzle sesame oil and garnish some chopped green onion before serving.
Comments
Susanne says
I’ve never thought of adding the toping prior to steaming. It’s so obvious, though. Thanks for the inspiration. I will try it right away with the steamed asparagus broccoli I’m going to prepare for dinner today.
Joyce says
This is ABSOLUTELY gorgeous. I can have 2 bowls of rice to go with the mushrooms. Thanks for sharing!
Safia says
Hello Elaine! I’ve been really interested in food culture for a long time and your site is the best resource I have found on Sichuan cooking so far! It’s great to find recipes for Chinese food that aren’t westernised or generalised. So first of all I’d like to say thank you for providing such a great resource, I can’t wait to learn more from you!
I noticed that some of your recipes had minor grammatical errors . The recipes are still conveyed and I can follow them easily, if you’d like anyone to work on correcting the grammar of your posts I’d love to help you for free. English is my first language and I’d really love to work on these! I love cooking and I’d be really honoured to be able to perfect the work you’ve done. Thank you for your time!
afra says
Love this recipe! It must be about a year ago that I bought enoki for the first time. Cannot get enough of them. And this recipe is just so fabulous in its simplicity. Great flavour, wonderful texture and such a lovely sidedish. Thanks for this!!! It will appear on my table often from now on!