Enoki mushroom (known as golden needle mushrooms 金(jīn)针(zhēn)菇(gū) in China) is a lovely mild and sweet editable mushroom popular in many Asian countries. It can be steamed, stir-fried, boiled or stewed.

To regular readers, it is quite obvious that Elaine is a mushroom lover. You can find many mushroom recipes on this blog. I just love them from texture, appearance to taste. It looks so pretty, right?

This is a super simple but excellent yummy enoki mushrooms with minced garlic. Steaming extremely kept the sweet juice coming from mushrooms, which provides a great fresh flavor.

Remove the ends and then lay in a serving plate.

Heat oil and fry chopped garlic until aroma over medium low fire (do not burn the garlic, otherwise you will end up with a bitter taste). Turn off fire; add sugar, soy sauce and pinch of salt. Mix well. Transfer the sauce to serving plate too.

Add chopped chili pepper, either fresh or fermented one. This fermented chopped pepper is widely used in Hunan cuisine and Hubei province. It is known as 剁(duò)椒(jiāo)–chopped chili pepper. It taste slightly sour due to the fermentation. You can skip it for a mild version or replace it with a small amount of chopped fresh peppers.

I love the juice, 100%.

