Full of flavor spicy pan-fried pork butt. Pork butt is usually used for making char siu but I find a new way of making them more comforting for spice lovers.

Pork butt “梅花肉” is believed to be the most tender part on a pig and it is widely used in stews and stir-fries in Chinese cuisine. In Cantonese cuisine, we love to use it to make char siu. Thanks Andreas's suggestion about introducing Chinese style pork cut. I have drawn a picture showing the very basic Chinese cutting.

Although char siu is yummy and comforting, I always want to explore some unique and special flavor to cooperate some of my favorite spice and seasonings. I have made this twice this week. It is so convenient and time-saving when you don’t want to cut the pork into thin shreds or slices.

Cut the pork butt into 2 cm thin large pieces and marinate the pork with all of the seasonings. Set aside overnight.

Then slightly drain to remove the extra sauce on the surface.

Heat oil in a cast iron or a regular pan until really hot, and then fry the pork butt over high fire for 1 minute on both sides until well caramelized. And then slow down the fire and fry the pork slices for another 3-4 minutes until you can insert a chop stick in easily. Turn over twice during the process. Sprinkle half of the spices evenly on both sides.

Cut the pork butt into small cubes and mix with the remaining spices. I recommend add some mint leaves, which can add a small faint flavor and work as a decoration.