I love grilled fish or baked fish. In my hometown, there is a famous grilled fish named Chong Qing WanZhou grilled fish(万州烤鱼). This dish is an exact Sichuan dish. Whole fish is grilled with sauces made with Doubanjiang, garlic and Sichuan peppercorn.

I get my finger cut days before and thus failed to do complex cooking. Then I recall my memory the taste and make my own version of spicy grilled fish. I promise that it is excellent. So excellent that we eat the whole fish and all the vegetables up but still keen to have some.

If doubanjiang is available in your kitchen, then making this spicy fish is really simple.

Firstly, we need to pan-fry the sauce with doubanjiang, sichuan peppercorn, garlic and ginger slices. Then marinade the fish for about 1 hour. Then put it in oven to bake for abound 30 minutes with the temperature of 220 degree centigrade.