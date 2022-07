Spicy crispy potato is the most popular street food for Chinese. You can find it almost in every city of China. And this is also my mom's favorite way to cook potatoes.

The most popular Chinese potato dish in the home kitchen might be the shredded potato stir fry and the most popular street potato snack is this crispy potatoes with various seasonings and my favorite one is cumin powder. But it is completely ok if you want to use black pepper, five spice or other mixed herbs. If you use cumin as me, I strongly suggest add some red onion. You can use large potatoes, cut into one bite sizes or use the small baby potatoes. And it is also your option to keep the skin or remove them.

Other Chinese potato recipes

Ingredients

500g small potatoes or large potatoes

2 tbsp. cooking oil

2 scallions, white part and green part separated

2 tbsp. chopped garlic

1 tbsp. chopped ginger

¼ red onion

pinch of salt

1 small bunch of coriander

1 tbsp. Chinese chili oil (optional)

2 tbsp. red chili pepper powder

1 tbsp. freshly ground cumin powder

Steps

Peel and cut large potatoes into one bite size pieces or if you use small baby potatoes, cook them directly. Simmer for around 12 to 15 minutes until the potatoes are just cooked so you can easily insert a chopstick without breaking the potatoes. Optional: remove the skins of the small potatoes.

Heat around 1 and ½ tablespoon of cooking oil in pan, add potatoes to fry until crispy and golden.

Transfer the potatoes to the edges of the pan and add another ½ tablespoon of cooking oil in center and fry garlic, ginger and scallion until aromatic. Add red onion and continue frying for 2-3 minutes until the red onion becomes soft too.

Sprinkle chili oil, salt, cumin power and red pepper powder if you are using. At last, mix coriander stem and chopped green onions.

For those who love hotter version, simple serve with dried chili powders. You can simple serve with a mixed chili powder.