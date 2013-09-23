Steamed ribs with fermented black beans (鼓汁排骨)or simply as Fermented Black bean ribs is one of my options when I do not have enough time for cooking or when I want to reduce the oil in my family diet. For many Chinese rib recipes, deep frying or braising is commonly used. With those methods, a certain amount of oil is used. However, if steamed is used, we can almost skip the oil.

The seasoning used for this dish is known as fermented black beans or sometimes referred as black bean sauce and Dou-chi in Chinese. Fermented black beans or Dou-Chi（豆豉）is a great seasoning for steamed dishes and stir fry dishes including steamed beaten egg , ribs or chicken wings. Along with it, the cooking process becomes really simple and easy. You may find the packaged in Asian stores or purchase one pack from Amazon Chinese Douchi – Fermented Black Beans – 16 Oz Bag Each ..

There are many types of fermented soy beans, the main ingredients are commonly soy beans. They are used in most of the Chinese cuisines. For more information about those black little soy beans with this special flavor, please check Douchi-fermented soy beans.

Besides Fermented soy beans, I also add garlic, chopped chili pepper as compensatory flavoring.Cook the ribs in boiling water for around 1~2 minutes to remove the impurities or you can choose to soak the ribs with clean water for at least 1 hour. Marinade with soy sauce, oyster sauce and salt for around 15 minutes. Then prepare garlic, fermented soy beans, chopped chili peppers and green onions. Combine everything together and mix evenly.

If you use electric rice cooker , you can place the ribs in the steamer and steam it along with rice. The ribs will be just tender and well-flavored.

This is so great and perfect with steamed rice.