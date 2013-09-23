Steamed ribs with fermented black beans (鼓汁排骨)or simply as Fermented Black bean ribs is one of my options when I do not have enough time for cooking or when I want to reduce the oil in my family diet. For many Chinese rib recipes, deep frying or braising is commonly used. With those methods, a certain amount of oil is used. However, if steamed is used, we can almost skip the oil.
The seasoning used for this dish is known as fermented black beans or sometimes referred as black bean sauce and Dou-chi in Chinese. Fermented black beans or Dou-Chi（豆豉）is a great seasoning for steamed dishes and stir fry dishes including steamed beaten egg , ribs or chicken wings. Along with it, the cooking process becomes really simple and easy. You may find the packaged in Asian stores or purchase one pack from Amazon Chinese Douchi – Fermented Black Beans – 16 Oz Bag Each..
There are many types of fermented soy beans, the main ingredients are commonly soy beans. They are used in most of the Chinese cuisines. For more information about those black little soy beans with this special flavor, please check Douchi-fermented soy beans.
Besides Fermented soy beans, I also add garlic, chopped chili pepper as compensatory flavoring.Cook the ribs in boiling water for around 1~2 minutes to remove the impurities or you can choose to soak the ribs with clean water for at least 1 hour. Marinade with soy sauce, oyster sauce and salt for around 15 minutes. Then prepare garlic, fermented soy beans, chopped chili peppers and green onions. Combine everything together and mix evenly.
If you use electric rice cooker , you can place the ribs in the steamer and steam it along with rice. The ribs will be just tender and well-flavored.
This is so great and perfect with steamed rice.
- 1 pound ribs
- 1 teaspoon chopped chili pepper , or freshly chopped chili pepper
- 1 tablespoon fermented black beans
- 2 garlic cloves , finely chopped
- 4 green onions , finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon ground peppercorn
- 1 small piece of ginger
- Salt to taste , spare salt since both soy sauce and oyster saucecontain salt
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce , for a darker color
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
-
Clean the ribs and rinse in boiling water for around 1~2 minutes to get rid of the impurities. Transfer out and drain.
-
In a large bowl, marinade the ribs with the marinating sauce for around 15 minutes. Mix with all the other seasonings.
-
Set up a steamer to steam for around 20 minutes or more time if you want to softer taste.
-
Garnishing some green onion on top and serve directly.
It is ok if you only have soy sauce or light soy sauce on hand. Dark soy sauce is mainly for darkening the color.
Comments
Jen says
This recipe looks Really good. Thanks for laying it our for us!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Jen.
Mentari says
Hello! It looks delicious! I’ll make it tomorrow since I’ve just bought a preserved beans. Just a question, will it be too salty? Since all the use of soy sauce, oyster sauce, and preserved beans? Can I add some rock sugar or sugar in it, if It doesn’t change the taste? Thanks!
Elaine says
You can soak the ribs to remove part of the salty taste.