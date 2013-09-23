China Sichuan Food

Fermented Black Beans Ribs

Steamed ribs with fermented black beans (鼓汁排骨)or simply as Fermented Black bean ribs is one of my options when I do not have enough time for cooking or when I want to reduce the oil in my family diet. For many Chinese rib recipes, deep frying or braising is commonly used. With those methods, a certain amount of oil is used. However, if steamed is used, we can almost skip the oil.

Fermented black bean ribs

The seasoning used for this dish is known as fermented black beans or sometimes referred as black bean sauce and Dou-chi in Chinese. Fermented black beans or Dou-Chi（豆豉）is a great seasoning for steamed dishes and stir fry dishes including steamed beaten egg , ribs or chicken wings. Along with it, the cooking process becomes really simple and easy. You may find the packaged in Asian stores or purchase one pack from Amazon  Chinese Douchi – Fermented Black Beans – 16 Oz Bag Each..

Fermented black bean ribs

There are many types of fermented soy beans, the main ingredients are commonly soy beans. They are used in most of the Chinese cuisines. For more information about those black little soy beans with this special flavor, please check Douchi-fermented soy beans.

Dou-Chi--Black bean paste

Besides Fermented soy beans, I also add garlic, chopped chili pepper as compensatory flavoring.Cook the ribs in boiling water for around 1~2 minutes to remove the impurities or you can choose to soak the ribs with clean water for at least 1 hour. Marinade with soy sauce, oyster sauce and salt for around 15 minutes. Then prepare garlic, fermented soy beans, chopped chili peppers and green onions.  Combine everything together and mix evenly.

Fermented black bean ribs

If you use electric  rice cooker , you can place the ribs in the steamer and steam it along with rice. The ribs will be just tender and well-flavored.

Fermented black bean ribs

This is so great and perfect with steamed rice.

Fermented black bean ribs

Fermented Black Beans Ribs
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
40 mins
 
Fermented Black Bean Ribs--the best way to use black bean.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: Black Bean, ribs
Servings: 2
Calories: 776 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 pound ribs
  • 1 teaspoon chopped chili pepper , or freshly chopped chili pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fermented black beans
  • 2 garlic cloves , finely chopped
  • 4 green onions , finely chopped
Marinating
  • 1 teaspoon ground peppercorn
  • 1 small piece of ginger
  • Salt to taste , spare salt since both soy sauce and oyster saucecontain salt
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce , for a darker color
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
Instructions
  1. Clean the ribs and rinse in boiling water for around 1~2 minutes to get rid of the impurities. Transfer out and drain.
  2. In a large bowl, marinade the ribs with the marinating sauce for around 15 minutes. Mix with all the other seasonings.
  3. Set up a steamer to steam for around 20 minutes or more time if you want to softer taste.
  4. Garnishing some green onion on top and serve directly.
Recipe Notes

It is ok if you only have soy sauce or light soy sauce on hand. Dark soy sauce is mainly for darkening the color.

Nutrition Facts
Fermented Black Beans Ribs
Amount Per Serving
Calories 776 Calories from Fat 585
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 65g 100%
Saturated Fat 28g 140%
Cholesterol 170mg 57%
Sodium 2025mg 84%
Potassium 621mg 18%
Total Carbohydrates 8g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 39g 78%
Vitamin A 2.4%
Vitamin C 8%
Calcium 5.4%
Iron 25.6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Fermented black bean ribs

Comments

  2. Hello! It looks delicious! I’ll make it tomorrow since I’ve just bought a preserved beans. Just a question, will it be too salty? Since all the use of soy sauce, oyster sauce, and preserved beans? Can I add some rock sugar or sugar in it, if It doesn’t change the taste? Thanks!

