Soy Sauce fried rice with egg and shredded cabbage.

What’s your favorite dish for a humble and quick soy sauce fried rice? Mine goes to shrimp and scrambled egg. Eggs are the No. 1 partner for most of fried rice dishes. In Chinese cooking, we have two ways to use egg along with fried rice. The firstly one is to wrap the grains with egg liquid like this simply egg fried rice and Chinese fried rice (Yangzhou version) and the other way is to use scrambled egg, simply as a side ingredients (just like what we did today). Larger pieces of egg in the second way is more satisfying but the rice lose the uniform egg aroma, comparing with the former method. So we use soy sauce to help flavoring the coloring the grains.

Cook’s Note

If you prefer a deeper color, use 1 tablespoon of dark soy sauce. Light soy sauce is mainly used for flavoring. Dark soy sauce is mainly used for coloring.

Ingredients

4 cups leftover rice

2 eggs, beaten with a small pinch of salt and pepper

1 and 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce

1/4 tsp. sugar

2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil

1 cup shredded cabbage (optional), drain completely

Whisk egg with a small pinch of salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a small bow, mix light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and sugar together in a small bowl.

Add 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok, fry the rice until separated. Transfer rice to the other edges of the wok. Add another 1 tablespoon of oil and place egg in. Mix rice and egg well quickly.

Spread stir fry sauce in. And mix well. Taste the rice, add a small pinch of salt if necessary.

Place shredded cabbage in and fry for half a minute.

