Learn how to make snow fungus soup.

White fungus (银耳), an edible fungus that grows on many trees in Asia is also named as snow fungus, white wood ear or tremella. In Chinese traditional medicine, it is used for more than 2000 years for small ailments. And it is believed that white fungus is especially benefit to female. It can nourish and moisten the lungs .

Commonly dried snow fungus soup is provided on market. High quality snow fungus should have a surface in yellowish-white. Skin those pure white ones because they might be bleached. The dried snow fungus soup should be soaked in clean water until soft. And the density of the white fungus flower influences the time needed for the soaking process.

Soak the snow fungus until soft and remove the yellow end. Cooking snow fungus soup sometimes is time consuming thus I use high pressure cooker to replace regular pot. If you do not have one high pressure cooker, then your slow cooker is also a nice choice. After soaking, cut the dark ends off.

Add 9 red dates and water.

The orange red color is bought by the red dates. Cooked snow fungus is almost transparent.

Other ingredients you can add to your healthy snow fungus soup

Snow pears (雪梨) Dried lotus seeds (莲子) Sweet potato (紫薯) Papaya (木瓜)