Learn how to make snow fungus soup.
White fungus (银耳), an edible fungus that grows on many trees in Asia is also named as snow fungus, white wood ear or tremella. In Chinese traditional medicine, it is used for more than 2000 years for small ailments. And it is believed that white fungus is especially benefit to female. It can nourish and moisten the lungs .
Commonly dried snow fungus soup is provided on market. High quality snow fungus should have a surface in yellowish-white. Skin those pure white ones because they might be bleached. The dried snow fungus soup should be soaked in clean water until soft. And the density of the white fungus flower influences the time needed for the soaking process.
Soak the snow fungus until soft and remove the yellow end. Cooking snow fungus soup sometimes is time consuming thus I use high pressure cooker to replace regular pot. If you do not have one high pressure cooker, then your slow cooker is also a nice choice. After soaking, cut the dark ends off.
Add 9 red dates and water.
The orange red color is bought by the red dates. Cooked snow fungus is almost transparent.
Other ingredients you can add to your healthy snow fungus soup
- Snow pears (雪梨)
- Dried lotus seeds (莲子)
- Sweet potato (紫薯)
- Papaya (木瓜)
- dried snow fungus ,25g (around 3/4 head, remove the yellow end
- 9 red dates
- 1 tbsp. wolfberries ,枸杞
- 50 g to 80g rock sugar
- 1.5 L water ,fore high pressure cooker or 2L for regular cooker
Soak snow fungus firstly until soft. Then move the yellow end. Hand shred into small chunks.
Prepare a high pressure cooker, place the sow fungus pieces in, add red dates and rock sugar. then add enough clean water. For high pressure cooker, press soup. For regular pot, continue cooking at least 40 minutes after the the liquid boils.
Add wolfberries and continue cook for 5 to 10 minutes.
Serve either warm or chilled.
Comments
Mary says
Thank you. I was going to put them into crispy fried vegetable spring rolls!
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
I made this a while ago using Chinese Pears (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pyrus_pyrifolia). However that was something you would rather serve for dessert than as a side dish. How about the variants you mention? Would they be served as a soup accompanying a meal?
Elaine says
Andreas,
Pure snow fungus soup with red dates or other smaller ingredients is commonly served as side dish especially for hot pot meals. However the version with pear is usually served as a dessert in China.
H says
Snow pears, not peas as listed in the “other” ingredients.
Elaine says
Hi,
Thanks for the correctness. I have already updated.
Jenny says
Can I freeze this soup to last longer?
Elaine says
No. Can only be stored in fridge up for 3 days.