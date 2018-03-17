China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Snow Fungus Soup

7 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Learn how to make snow fungus soup.
White fungus (银耳), an edible fungus that grows on many trees in Asia is also named as snow fungus, white wood ear or tremella. In Chinese traditional medicine, it is used for more than 2000 years for small ailments. And it is believed that white fungus is especially benefit to female. It can nourish and moisten the lungs .

snow fungus soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Commonly dried snow fungus soup is provided on market. High quality snow fungus should have a surface in yellowish-white. Skin those pure white ones because they might be bleached. The dried snow fungus soup should be soaked in clean water until soft. And the density of the white fungus flower influences the time needed for the soaking process.

snow fungus soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Soak the snow fungus until soft and remove the yellow end.  Cooking snow fungus soup sometimes is time consuming thus I use high pressure cooker to replace regular pot. If you do not have one high pressure cooker, then your slow cooker is also a nice choice. After soaking, cut the dark ends off.

snow fungus soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Add 9 red dates and water.

snow fungus soup|chinasichuanfood.com

The orange red color is bought by the red dates. Cooked snow fungus is almost transparent.

snow fungus soup|chinasichuanfood.com

Other ingredients you can add to your healthy snow fungus soup

  1. Snow pears (雪梨)
  2. Dried lotus seeds (莲子)
  3. Sweet potato (紫薯)
  4. Papaya (木瓜)
snow fungus soup|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Snow Fungus Soup
Prep Time
4 hrs
Cook Time
30 mins
Total Time
4 hrs 30 mins
 
Healthy Chinese style snow fungus soup with red dates and wolfberries
Course: Dessert, Soup
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Snow Fungus
Servings: 2
Calories: 199 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • dried snow fungus ,25g (around 3/4 head, remove the yellow end
  • 9 red dates
  • 1 tbsp. wolfberries ,枸杞
  • 50 g to 80g rock sugar
  • 1.5 L water ,fore high pressure cooker or 2L for regular cooker
Instructions
  1. Soak snow fungus firstly until soft. Then move the yellow end. Hand shred into small chunks.
  2. Prepare a high pressure cooker, place the sow fungus pieces in, add red dates and rock sugar. then add enough clean water. For high pressure cooker, press soup. For regular pot, continue cooking at least 40 minutes after the the liquid boils.
  3. Add wolfberries and continue cook for 5 to 10 minutes.
  4. Serve either warm or chilled.
Nutrition Facts
Snow Fungus Soup
Amount Per Serving (2 g)
Calories 199
% Daily Value*
Sodium 40mg2%
Potassium 143mg4%
Carbohydrates 44g15%
Sugar 24g27%
Protein 1g2%
Vitamin C 3.5mg4%
Calcium 44mg4%
Iron 0.5mg3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

snow fungus soup|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • Andreas,
      Pure snow fungus soup with red dates or other smaller ingredients is commonly served as side dish especially for hot pot meals. However the version with pear is usually served as a dessert in China.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。