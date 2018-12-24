Silkie chicken (silky fowl)which is also known as black bone chicken(乌骨鸡 in Chinese) is a breed of chicken. Silkie chicken does not exactly mean that black feature but refer to the bone. Some silkie chicken also has white feathers.Silkie chicken is an ideal ingredient for healthy soup. According to the record, Chinese silkie chicken is originated from Jiangxi Province where this type of silkie has been raised over 2000 years.

The Benefits of silkie chicken

According to traditional Chinese pharmacology, silkie chicken is one of the main materials for treating gynecological disease.The best way of cooking silkie chicken is soup. The silkie chicken contains rich vitamin B, protein and amino acid. Usually, some traditional Chinese medical materials are added in silkie chicken soup for example red dates and wolfberries. There is an interesting joke here. Since it is widely believed that silkie chicken soup is beneficial to female, my husband used to wonder that where he could have some too? And yes, it is also super good for man, children and old people too.

Cook’s Note about the healthy soup

you can add other ingredients, corn, mushrooms to this soup. In order to minimize the water evaporation, clay pot, cast iron pot and high pressure cooker are the ideal tools. If you want to make this soup even richer, try Chinese herbal chicken soup.

5 from 1 vote Print Silkie Chicken Soup Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 50 mins Total Time 1 hr Healthy Chinese traditional Silkie chicken soup with red-dates, and dried small shitake mushrooms. Course: Soup Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: chicken Servings : 4 Making 4~6 bowls Calories : 131 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 1 silkie chicken

3~4 L water

10 to 12 red dates

1 inch root ginger , smashed

1 small cup of wolfberry , optional

salt , to taste

chopped green onion and coriander , as needed Instructions Wash the silkie chicken carefully to remove the impurities. Add chicken in, place ginger, red dates and wolfberries. Load with 4 L water. Bring the content to a boiling. Remove any floats on the surface (skip this step if you are using a high pressure cooker). Slow durn the fire and simmer for 30 minutes. Add around 1.5 to 2.5 teaspoon of salt. Serve hot with chopped green onion and coriander as aromatics. Recipe Notes You can also use a high pressure cooker to make this soup. Nutrition Facts Silkie Chicken Soup Amount Per Serving Calories 131 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Total Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 42mg 14% Sodium 1010mg 42% Potassium 145mg 4% Total Carbohydrates 2g 1% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 1.6% Vitamin C 1.1% Calcium 0.6% Iron 3.1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

I have served this soup with a basic egg fried rice. It is a very comforting meal.