China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Sichuan Mala Beef

2 Comments

A easy to make snack, Sichuan Mala beef. Spring is the best season for coming out and enjoy the nice whether. So I love to make lots of easy to carry snack for picnic. This one is a very popular Sichuan style Mala beef, it tastes similar to beef jerky. But it is not dried by roasting or air-frying, the water content is expelled by pan-frying or deep-frying. Since this Mala beef contains very little water, it can be kept for longer time, which make possibility of larger batches.

Sichuan Mala Beef

Which part of beef to use

In theory, beef tenderloin and beef shank can work, but the fascia part is hard to chew. If this is prepared for older generation, use beef tenderloin. For a chewier version, use beef shank.

mala beef

Instructions

Remove the fat part and fascia off and then cut the beef into larger chunks. Transfer to a wok with water, add ginger, cooking wine and scallion. Bring to a boiling and then remove the floats. Cover the slow down the fire to cook for 30 minutes until the beef is completely cooked.

mala beef

Transfer out and drain completely. Cut the beef into strips around 1cm wide and 5-8 cm long.

Add 3 cups of oil in wok, fry the beef strips until darkened (remove the water content). Remove extra oil and keep half of the oil.

mala beef

Fry doubanjiang (add red color to the oil) until aromatic with slow fire and then return beef strips in. Add chili powder, barbecue mix , salt and sugar. Mix well.

Drizzle some vinegar and cooking wine over wok. And finally sprinkle some sesame seeds.

mala beef
mala beef
Sichuan Mala Beef
Sichuan Mala Beef

Easy Sichuan Mala beef

Servings: 10
Calories: 834 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1500 g beef tenderloin or shank
Boil the beef
  • 2 scallions
  • 2 chunks ginger
  • 1 tbsp. cooking wine
Spices
  • 50 g chili pepper I use a mix of long red ones and hotter small ones
  • 2 star anise
  • 1 inch Chinese cinnamon
  • 2 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn , a mixture of red and green
  • 1 tbsp. white peppercorn
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 cloves
  • 1 Amomum tsao-ko
  • 1 small piece Tangerine Peel
  • 1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
  • 1-2 tbsp. toasted peanuts
Season the beef
  • 3 cups oil
  • 3-5 tbsp. spice mix
  • 1 tbsp. doubanjiang , adding the color and flavor
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tbsp. cooking wine
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
Instructions

  1. Remove the fat part and fascia off and then cut the beef into larger chunks. Transfer to a wok with water, add ginger, cooking wine and scallion. Bring to a boiling and then remove the floats. Cover the slow down the fire to cook for 30 minutes until the beef is completely cooked.

  2. Transfer out and drain completely. Cut the beef into strips around 1cm wide and 5-8 cm long.

  3. Add 3 cups of oil in wok, fry the beef strips until darkened (remove the water content). Remove extra oil and keep half of the oil.

  4. Fry doubanjiang until aromatic with slow fire and then return beef strips in. Add chili powder, barbecue mix , salt and sugar. Mix well.

  5. Drizzle some light soy sauce and cooking wine over wok. And finally sprinkle some sesame seeds. Let it cool down before serving. Best flavors coming in the next day.

Nutrition Facts
Sichuan Mala Beef
Amount Per Serving
Calories 834 Calories from Fat 702
% Daily Value*
Fat 78g120%
Saturated Fat 15g94%
Trans Fat 2g
Cholesterol 107mg36%
Sodium 402mg17%
Potassium 568mg16%
Carbohydrates 8g3%
Fiber 4g17%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 28g56%
Vitamin A 578IU12%
Vitamin C 8mg10%
Calcium 131mg13%
Iron 5mg28%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. Do you grind the spice blend into a powder, or leave the spices whole? How long do you cook the beef after you add the spices and sugar?

    Reply

