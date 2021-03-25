A easy to make snack, Sichuan Mala beef. Spring is the best season for coming out and enjoy the nice whether. So I love to make lots of easy to carry snack for picnic. This one is a very popular Sichuan style Mala beef, it tastes similar to beef jerky. But it is not dried by roasting or air-frying, the water content is expelled by pan-frying or deep-frying. Since this Mala beef contains very little water, it can be kept for longer time, which make possibility of larger batches.

Which part of beef to use

In theory, beef tenderloin and beef shank can work, but the fascia part is hard to chew. If this is prepared for older generation, use beef tenderloin. For a chewier version, use beef shank.

Instructions

Remove the fat part and fascia off and then cut the beef into larger chunks. Transfer to a wok with water, add ginger, cooking wine and scallion. Bring to a boiling and then remove the floats. Cover the slow down the fire to cook for 30 minutes until the beef is completely cooked.

Transfer out and drain completely. Cut the beef into strips around 1cm wide and 5-8 cm long.

Add 3 cups of oil in wok, fry the beef strips until darkened (remove the water content). Remove extra oil and keep half of the oil.

Fry doubanjiang (add red color to the oil) until aromatic with slow fire and then return beef strips in. Add chili powder, barbecue mix , salt and sugar. Mix well.

Drizzle some vinegar and cooking wine over wok. And finally sprinkle some sesame seeds.