Sichuan Dry Fried Potato

2 Comments

This is a Sichuan style dry pot potato. If you read my previous posts, you will find that I love dry pot dishes a lot.

Dry pot is another popular “hot pot” in Sichuan area including my hometown Chongqing. Almost everything can be used in dry pots, just like hot pot. This set is similar to dry fried green beans. The key important is to remove the water content of the ingredients and thus can make the tissues absorb the flavors from the seasonings. The most popular ingredients for dry pot is potatoes, lotus root, cauliflower, tofu products and yum. Although they are quite plain originally, but they becomes something really delicious by this method.

Sichuan style dry pot potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com

I made this as a vegan friendly recipe. You can also add several slices of pork belly just like what I did in the dry pot cabbage.

Instructions

Peel potatoes and then cut into 0.8cm (make thicker slices). Then place in a large pot of boiling water. Cook for 2 minutes. Drain completely.

Sichuan dry pot potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com

Add oil in wok and fry the potatoes until slightly browned on the surface. In this step, we are trying to remove the water from the potatoes.

Sichuan dry pot potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com

Add doubanjiang, garlic, ginger, scallion white, chili powder, salt and sugar. Mix well. Then place red onion, scallion section and peppers. Drizzle some light soy sauce over the sauce. Toss to mix well.

Sichuan dry pot potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com

This dish is not crispy, it is soft after cooked. But all flavors has been embed, and you will taste the best side of the potatoes, much better than meat.

Sichuan style dry pot potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com
Sichuan style dry pot potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com
Sichuan Dry Pot Potatoes

Sichuan dry pot potatoes

Servings: 3
Calories: 168 kcal
Ingredients
  • 2 middle size potatoes
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. doubanjiang
  • 1 tbsp. ginger
  • 1 tbsp. garlic
  • 1 tbsp. chopped scallion white
  • 1 long red pepper
  • 1 green red pepper
  • 1/4 red onion , cut into small pieces
  • scallion section
  • 1-2 tbsp. chili powder
  • 1 tbsp. chili oil , optional
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
Instructions

  1. Peel potatoes and then cut into 0.8cm (make thicker slices). Then place in a large pot of boiling water. Cook for 2 minutes. Drain completely.

  2. Add oil in wok and fry the potatoes until slightly browned on the surface. In this step, we are trying to remove the water from the potatoes.

  3. Add doubanjiang, garlic, ginger, scallion white, chili powder, salt and sugar. Mix well. Then place red onion, scallion section and peppers. Drizzle some light soy sauce over the sauce. Toss to mix well. If you want to make it ever hotter, add some chili oil.

Nutrition Facts
Sichuan Dry Pot Potatoes
Amount Per Serving
Calories 168 Calories from Fat 144
% Daily Value*
Fat 16g25%
Saturated Fat 9g56%
Sodium 360mg16%
Potassium 222mg6%
Carbohydrates 8g3%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 2g4%
Vitamin A 1653IU33%
Vitamin C 25mg30%
Calcium 35mg4%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Sichuan style dry pot potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

