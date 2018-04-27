Sichuan fried crispy pork is an underrated Sichuan dish. It is extremely popular in Sichuan kitchens especially for birthday parties and other meeting together meals. With very basic ingredients, fried pork creates aromatic crispy shell and tender meat inside.
The most popular way of serving this is to eat directly with dry mix. Crispy pork (酥肉) is also a great ingredient for hot pot, stews and soups. In each Sichuan hot pot restaurant, crispy is the top recommended dish. We usually make a larger batch since deep-frying is quite time consuming. Sometimes, we save them for later soups and stews. But in most cases, we share them with our families and neighbors. It woks fine as a grift because of the long storage time.
The batter I used in this recipe is a little bit thick, so the crispy pork is hard fried dish (硬炸). Since the batter contains less water, it becomes crispy and stiff after deep-frying. On the contrast, there is also a soft fried dishes (软炸) in Chinese cuisine. The most famous ones inside China are soft fried shrimp and soft fried pork tenderloin. For all hard fried dishes, fat is quite important to avoid the shell from drying out. Pork belly is the most frequently used cut for crispy pork in traditional ways. But I feel it is too fatty so I choose to use pork butt this time. If you insist with pork belly, remember to choose leaner pork belly.
Important ingredients
Sweet potato flour (红薯粉) is an extremely popular flour used in many Chinese cuisines including Szechuan cuisine. We made a large bag using the sweet potatoes growing in our own field each year. Most of the sweet potato flour is coarse-textured, which will give the characteristic crumbly texture on the surface. You can try to search it in Asian grocers, otherwise mix cornstarch and all-purpose flour.
Sichuan peppercorn (花椒) also known as Szechuan pepper, Szechuan peppercorn, or Sichuan peppercorn is an important and popular spice used in China, especially in Sichuan cuisine. And recently some readers from USA told me that it is called Chinese prickly ash as well in the US. High quality of Sichuan pepper is named as one of the two hearts of thousands of Sichuan style dishes. Sichuan peppercorn is the highlight of the dish, adding a very unique flavor in a small part of the dish. We usually use whole Sichuan peppercorn in our crispy pork. But if you hate biting Sichuan peppercorn seeds, you can use ground Sichuan peppercorn power in the batter.
Cook’s Note
- I have made a big batch this time, you can make only 1/4 of this for one time serving.
- If you make a big batch too, think about your heating preference first. If you want to re-heat by deep-frying again, you can store those crispy pork after the first time deep-frying. Re-heating will work as the second time frying. For microwave re-heating, fry twice as the instructions.
- You can use the leftover fried crispy pork in soups and stews as a semi-finished ingredient.
- Choose the right cut of pork is extremely important for this dish. Pork butt and pork belly are the only two options. The fat contained help to make the inside tender and juicy.
Ingredients
- 1000g pork butt or leaner pork belly
- 1 and 1/2 tbsp. salt, divided
- 1 tbsp. shaoxing cooking wine
- 1 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn
- 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
- oil for deep-frying
- 500g sweet potato starch
- 1/2 tbsp. white pepper
- 5 middle size eggs
- 100ml water for adjusting
Depending on the size of your egg, the water amount might be different.
In a large bowl, mix sweet potato starch with 1/2 tablespoon of salt. And crack eggs in. Then slightly add water until the batter can hold shapes for 2-3 seconds and just running. Combine well and set aside for 30 minutes.
Cut the pork butt into small strips around 3cm wide. Transfer to a bowl and marinate with salt, oyster sauce, cooking wine, white pepper and Sichuan peppercorn. Mix the pork strips in.
Heat oil to 160 to 170 degree C, and slide the pork strips in. Fry for around 3 minutes over medium fire until slightly browned. Transfer out and strain oil.
Heat oil to 200 degree C (almost smoky), place the fried pork in. Quickly fry for 20 to 30 seconds until golden brown. Serve hot. If you want a hotter version, you can serve with a dry dip.





Recipe Video
Hot dipping note: add 1 tablespoon of Chili pepper flakes and 1 tablespoon of ground cumin. Heat over slowest fire until aromatic. Transfer out to cool down.
Comments
Amir Najam Sethit says
mouth watering pictures and recipe. Thank you for sharing this tasty recipe.
Elaine says
Thanks for such a lovely comment, Amir. Happy cooking!
Dennis says
How much flour and how much corn starch?
Elaine says
I will recommend using 250g flour with 250g starch.
Blake says
Could the sweet potato starch be replaced by cornstarch?
Elaine says
Yes, cornstarch work fine for directly serving.
Sam says
Hi!
I ate this dish a lot when I visited china and it was served with an orange-colored spicy & salty dry dip. Do you know if this is this the same as the cumin & red pepper? Or is it something else?
Thanks!
Elaine says
Hi Sam,
Yes, I believe it is the cumin and red pepper mixed spice.
DB says
Can this be cooked in an electric air fryer? Thank you.
Elaine says
I have not used air fryer yet. Air fryer is not a good option for this one because the batter need to be shaped in a short time.
Denny Li says
Elaine,
I moved to the US from Kunming, China when I was 6 years old. I love your recipes so much! I’m always finding ones I want to try. My dad used to make this crispy pork for me. But I know he didn’t think to use oyster sauce or to fry it twice. His version wasn’t very crispy. Can’t wait to try this! I just have to decide to deep fry. Last time I drop fried was about a month ago, but the time before that was years ago!
Elaine says
Denny,
Thanks so much for the lovely comment. Oyster sauce is not a traditional Sichuan seasoning. So I believe that your dad’s version doest not include it. But adding some oyster sauce makes the pork more delicious. I hope you can try it.
Denny Li says
Elaine,
I spent last night deep frying after my children went to bed. (I smelled like frying oil afterwards!) I have some questions. I went to purchase your recommended sweet potato starch – but the market had 2 types. Thick or thin. I got the “thick” type. When I was making the batter, I had to use closer to 150 ml water to get the consistency in your video. Should I have gotten the “thin” type or use 6 eggs instead?
Also, after double frying at the 2 temperatures, the meat was closer to a soft crunch than hard and crispy. But the bits of batter fried up very light and crispy. Any suggestions? The flavor was very good. And, to be honest, my dad’s was similar in texture.
GEORGE SPENCER says
The texture looks very much like the way I start another famous Sichuan dish Chongqing Chicken
Elaine says
Chongqing chicken is another dish.