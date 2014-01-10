This post is an overview introduction about Chinese Shummai.

Shummai also known as steamed pork dumplings is a famous snack also dim sum dish. It looks like pomegranate with the top unsealed. Chinese shummai is quite popular in Guangdong, Guangxi, Zhejiang and Jiangsu province of China. It has some commons both with xiaolongbao and pot-stickers and is one of the featured dishes of the dim sum family.

Originally, shummai is served on Chinese banquet. Shummai in northern part of China is slightly different from those popular in south China. The northern part shummai usually use lamb and scallions as filling.

Wrapper of Shummai

The wrapper of shummai usually is made with flour and hot water firstly. And then cold water is added in the flour to stronger the forming ability. The wrappers should be rolled out to a thin round.

Filling of Shummai

There are different variations for filling of shummai. The ingredients used for the filling depends on the area and sometimes depends on the seasonings. However, soaked glutinous rice, wood ear mushroom carrots, cabbage and lean meat are used. And chicken essence and fish sauce are usually added in the filling.

How to fold Shummai

When folding shummai, keep the top part unsealed. The traditional wrapper of shummai is rolled out to a round look like falbala which is not easy to make at home.

However there is a solution for that.

Scoop the filling to the center of the wrapper, close up the wrapper at the 1/3 part of the wrapper with the top unsealed. And then press the falbala like shape with fingers.