You may already tried famous Sichuan Shui Zhu beef (Shui Zhu Niu Rou), Shui zhu pork (Shui Zhu Rou Pian) and Shui Zhu fish, but the hot and numbing broth can match with most of the common ingredients. I love to introduce one creation from my family, Shui Zhu mushrooms or vegetables.

Mushrooms when well cooked, can present very similar texture of meat. I posted a cumin mushrooms previously and got lots of positive feedback about it. They are relatively easy to cook because they can absorb the flavors well and more importantly bring natural flavors and aroma. I use golden needle mushrooms, shiitake mushroom, button mushrooms for this recipe. King oyster or regular oyster mushrooms are great for this recipe too. You can choose whatever you like. You can also add extra vegetable or tofu in the broth.

I highly recommend this one to start your Shui Zhu series because there is no velveting process and thus can be much more easier to prepare.

Instructions

Clean and remove the ends of mushrooms and then cut into similar pieces. Shiitake mushroom and button mushroom into four equal pieces.

Heat 12 to 20 dried chili peppers for half minute and then add 1 tablespoon of Sichuan peppercorn in wok until slightly aromatic. Move out, cool down and then roughly chop. We name this as “刀口辣椒” meaning the peppers cut by knife. This step can help to enhance the flavor and reduce the hotness. Sichuan cuisine is famous for its “香辣” aromatic spicy not pure spicy.

In a wok, add 2 tablespoon of oil, fry doubanjiang and hot pot seasoning if you are using with slow fire until the red turns red.

Add ginger, scallion sections, garlic, fry for 1 minute until aromatic too. Then place 1/3 of the chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorn we prepared in the first step. Pour in 800ML water.

Let the broth simmer for 10 minutes and then season with a very small pinch of salt and light soy sauce. Add the mushrooms and bean sprouts in.

Cook for 2 minutes, transfer to serving bowl. Spread chopped garlic, green onion sections and the remaining chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn on top.

The highlight, pour hot oil on top.