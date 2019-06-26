Learn how to make a seasonal vegetables and shrimp stir fry within 20 minutes at home.
We are raining for quite a while. Last week, I made a bottle of chili oil and prepare to enjoy my summer cold dishes, but the temperature drops quickly and it is quite cool in the week. I love to make all kinds of quick stir-fries in cool days of summer. There are lots of fresh vegetables here, comparing with winter days. I can always make a wonderful dish with in 20 minutes by using fresh ingredients.
This is a light vegetable shrimp stir fry which combines extremely well. I believe the color is quite appealing too. I use very little seasonings in order to keep the original tastes of vegetables and mushrooms maximally. I choose asparagus, button mushroom, snow peas and bell pepper this time. You can choose your favorite vegetables. But choose those with less water content, since we want a clean look stir-frying dishes.
Cook’s Note
Do not skip sugar in the marinating process. It can stimulate the umami flavor of the shrimp.
When frying the shrimp firstly, transfer them out when the color begins to change. The shrimps are not well cooked since we will continue cooking later. This process helps to release some of the shrimp flavor into the oil, which will further make the vegetables delicious.
Be quick after returning the shrimp. Stir for about 10 seconds, otherwise the shrimps are easy to be overcooked.
Fish sauce is a great season for seafood dishes.
Instructions
Devine the shrimp and marinate with salt, white pepper and sugar. Set aside for 10 minutes.
Trim and cut the vegetables. Try to make them similar in size.
Heat around 1.5 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry the shrimp until they begin change color. Transfer out.
No need to clean the wok, pour in the left 1.5 tablespoons of cooking oil, fry garlic until aromatic. Place mushroom and bell pepper for around half minute until slightly seared and softened.
Add asparagus and snow bean pieces. Season with a small pinch of salt.
Return the shrimp and drizzle the fish sauce and sesame oil. Quick fry (around 10 fries) and transfer out immediately.
Easy shrimp and vegetables stir fry, a light dish for summer days.
- 20 peeled and deveined shrimp
- 3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil , divided
- 2 cloves garlic , finely chopped
- 1 tbsp. fish sauce
- a small pinch salt
- 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
- 1/4 yellow bell pepper , cut into small pieces
- 4 asparagus , remove the hard ends
- 3 button mushrooms , cut into small piece
- 6 snow peas , cut into halves
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. sugar
- 1/4 tsp. ground white pepper
Comments
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
nice recipe, I really like your choice of vegetables, the asparagus in particular (do you have any more recipes using this?). I will try it out as soon as I can, but unfortunately temperatures are still above 30° here. Yesterday I broke into sweat just cooking some eggs, so I’ll stay with simple raw salad a while longer 🙂
I’m also a big fan of fish sauce and noticed that you too seem to prefer the Vietnamese ones. I think there are quite some differences in quality of this product. The worst ones I’ve taste could easily have been colored salt water.
Edwin says
Thanks
Andreas says
I made this, It’s really tasty. A very nice summer recipe. I used the shells of the shrimps to cook a stock for the tomato – eggdrop soup to which I added some finely cut lemon grass.
Thank you very much Elaine, I’m going to make this again!
Elaine says
Haha, welcome aboard, Andreas. I love lots of quick and common stir-fries dishes. They taste so good and more importantly quite easy to prepare. So I believe this is acceptable in hot summer days too.
Alex says
Had some extra mushrooms lying around and decided to give this a shot. Tasty and easy!