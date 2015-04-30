China Sichuan Food

Shaobing

Shaobing, a Chinese layered flatbread, is a traditional Chinese food. The taste and shape of Shaobing differ from places. It can be round or oval, either stuffed with filling or not, decorated with toasted sesame or not.

Shaobing-Chinese Flat Bread

The Shaobing Elaine introduces today is sesame and Sichuan peppercorn Shaobing, a classic Beijing style. And one important tip I would love to share is how to serve Shaobing.

If shaobing is by itself, I cannot call it a yummy and satisfying food because it tastes slightly dry, tough with strong aroma. Usually we can serve Shaobing with soups and porridge. Or slice it into two pieces and then filled with some juicy meat or vegetables.

I use freshly ground Sichuan pepper powder in this recipe, but you can use Szechuan pepper salt. And here are some tips about how to make the texture custom made.For a softer texture, slightly add more water or using oven baking method; for a stiffer texture, slightly reduce the amount of water and using pan-baking method.

Shaobing-Chinese Flat Bread-13

Shaobing-Chinese Flat Bread-17

4 from 1 vote
Print
Shaobing
Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
50 mins
 
ShaoBing, Chinese old style bread.
Course: dim sum
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: shaobing
Servings: 6 Making 6 middle size Shaobing
Calories: 248 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
Dough
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 150 ml warm water , around 35 degree C (10ml for adjusting )
  • 2 teaspoons yeast
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • pinch of salt
  • sesame oil
  • light soy sauce for brushing
  • toasted sesame seeds
Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sesame paste
  • 1.5 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons Sichuan peppercorn , adjust according to personally preference
  • pinch of salt
Instructions
  1. Melt sugar and yeast with warm water. And then mix with flour and salt. Knead until smooth.
  2. Cover with a wet cloth and proof for around 30 minutes in warm places until 1 and 1/2 times in size.
  3. Mix sesame paste with salt and sesame oil until well combined. Toast Sichuan peppercorn with lowest fire and then ground it after cooling down.
  4. Coat the operating board with sesame oil. Roll out to a large rectangle (mine around 30cm long and 20cm wide). Spread the mixed sauce and Sichuan pepper powder evenly.
  5. Roll the dough up tightly starting from the long side. Try to stretch the dough slightly during this process cause we just want more layers inside the Shaobing.
  6. Cut into six portions and blend the two ends of each portion together (to wrap the fillings inside) and make round balls.
  7. Preheat oven to 180 degree C around 365 degree F if you plan to bake them.
  8. Brush each one with light soy sauce and then press them gently into a bowl with toasted sesame seeds. Turn around and coat the other side.

  10. Bake for around 15 to 20 minutes until the outside surface becomes stiff and brown. Or heat up a plan over medium fire and then pan fry the first side around 5 minutes over medium fire and then the second side 4 minutes over low fire. Both sides should be crispy and slightly browned.
Recipe Notes

Serve with soups, porridge or hot pot!

Nutrition Facts
Shaobing
Amount Per Serving
Calories 248 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Fat 8g12%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 569mg25%
Potassium 150mg4%
Carbohydrates 37g12%
Fiber 3g13%
Protein 7g14%
Vitamin A 20IU0%
Vitamin C 0.2mg0%
Calcium 36mg4%
Iron 2.7mg15%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Shaobing-Chinese Flat Bread
Shaobing-Chinese Flat Bread

Comments

  3. Thank you very much for this recipe. I tried so many recipes for shao bing finally I found one that can satisfy me.

    Regards

    Meng

    Reply

  4. 4 stars
    It would be nice to see it in grams just for more accurate measure. I see many recipes with folding the dough 3 times and my self did 5 times but i miss this in your recipe description , does it have any reason not to do, any secret in it?.:) best regards

    Reply

