Shaobing, a Chinese layered flatbread, is a traditional Chinese food. The taste and shape of Shaobing differ from places. It can be round or oval, either stuffed with filling or not, decorated with toasted sesame or not.

The Shaobing Elaine introduces today is sesame and Sichuan peppercorn Shaobing, a classic Beijing style. And one important tip I would love to share is how to serve Shaobing.

If shaobing is by itself, I cannot call it a yummy and satisfying food because it tastes slightly dry, tough with strong aroma. Usually we can serve Shaobing with soups and porridge. Or slice it into two pieces and then filled with some juicy meat or vegetables.

I use freshly ground Sichuan pepper powder in this recipe, but you can use Szechuan pepper salt. And here are some tips about how to make the texture custom made.For a softer texture, slightly add more water or using oven baking method; for a stiffer texture, slightly reduce the amount of water and using pan-baking method.