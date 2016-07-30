Chinese long beans (豇豆) is a very popular and common summer vegetable in China. This is a super easy and healthy side dish for hot summer.

Compared with green beans, Chinese long beans (yard-long) are much longer, usually around 40-50ml long. And it is much thiner with smaller beans. We love it very much especially in summer days and it is indispensable to a classic Szechuan pickle jars.

To prepare the long beans, cut the two ends off and then into similar long sections.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add around 1/4 teaspoon salt and then cook the long beans for 3 minutes (make sure the beans are well-cooked but still green). Transfer out immediately and soak in iced water. Drain completely after cool down.

Add all of the following ingredients to long beans. Toast to make sure every section is well coated.

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

pinch of salt

1/2 tablespoon vinegar

1/2 tablespoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon sugar

Add 1 tablespoons of sesame paste and 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds in a bowl. Mix with 1 to 2 tablespoon of water for a flowing texture.

Drizzle sesame mixture on top before serving.