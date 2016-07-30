China Sichuan Food

Sesame Chinese Long Beans

Chinese long beans (豇豆) is a very popular and common summer vegetable in China. This is a super easy and healthy side dish for hot summer.

Chinese long beans with sesame paste

Compared with green beans, Chinese long beans (yard-long) are much longer, usually around 40-50ml long. And it is much thiner with smaller beans. We love it very much especially in summer days and it is indispensable to a classic Szechuan pickle jars.

Chinese long beans with sesame paste

To prepare the long beans, cut the two ends off and then into similar long sections.

Chinese long beans with sesame paste

Chinese long beans with sesame paste

Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add around 1/4 teaspoon salt  and then cook the long beans for 3 minutes (make sure the beans are well-cooked but still green). Transfer out immediately and soak in iced water.  Drain completely after cool down.

Chinese long beans with sesame paste

Chinese long beans with sesame paste

Add all of the following ingredients to long beans. Toast to make sure every section is well coated.

  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/2 tablespoon vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar

Add 1 tablespoons of sesame paste and 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds in a bowl. Mix with 1 to 2 tablespoon of water for a flowing texture. 

Chinese long beans- sesame paste

Drizzle sesame mixture on top before serving.

Chinese long beans with sesame paste

Sesame Chinese Long Beans
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: bean, Sesame
Servings: 2
Calories: 160 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 250 g Chinese long beans (豇豆) , around 8 oz
  • 3 garlic cloves , minced
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. vinegar
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
Sesame paste
  • 1 tbsp. sesame paste
  • 1/2 tsp. sesame seeds
  • water as needed
Instructions
  1. To prepare the long beans, cut the two ends off and then into 6-8cm pieces.
  2. Add 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds with 1 tablespoon of sesame paste in a small bowl. And then add around 1 or 2 tablespoons of water, stir in one direction for minutes until all the ingredients combined well.
  3. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add around 1/4 teaspoon salt and then cook the long beans for 3 minutes (make sure the beans are well-cooked but still green). Transfer out immediately and soak in iced water. Drain completely after cool down.
  4. Mix all the seasoning expect the sesame paste with the long beans. Give a big stir to make sure all the beans are well coated and the sauce is well absorbed.
  5. Drizzle sesame paste before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Sesame Chinese Long Beans
Amount Per Serving
Calories 160 Calories from Fat 72
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 8g 12%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 421mg 18%
Potassium 363mg 10%
Total Carbohydrates 15g 5%
Protein 6g 12%
Vitamin A 21.6%
Vitamin C 31.3%
Calcium 9.8%
Iron 7.8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Chinese long beans with sesame paste

Comments

  4. I had a fave Chinese Buffet that served what they called “steamed green bean”
    I loved them and can not figure out how they had a smokey flavor..
    They seemed to have small bits of onion and a small amount of liquid..
    There was no meat yet they tasted of a hint of bacon..
    The restaurant closed and I may never find them again 🙁
    Please advise if you are familiar with what this recipe could be..

    Reply


  5. Excellent **easy** recipe! Chinese long beans are out of season so we subbed for fresh green beans. It would be worth noting that there is a big difference between Tahini (sesame paste) and Chinese Sesame Paste; the latter being more toasted and deeper flavored.

    Thanks for the great recipe, Elaine!

    Reply

    • Thanks.
      Most of the sesame paste in China use toasted sesame seeds which gets a stronger flavor, can influence the fresh ingredients more profoundly.

      Reply

