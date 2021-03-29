Scallion fat bread (葱油发面饼) is another yummy staple food made from super simple and humble ingredients. This one is not famous as the Chinese scallion pancakes, but it is really delicious.

Comparing with that crispy Chinese scallion pancake, this flat bread has a softer and less chewy inside. It has multiple layers because of the oil and flour applied in the middle of the pancake.

Cook’s Note

Adding oil flour mix (we call this as “油酥”) in Chinese can help to create lovely multiple layers which further benefit to fluffy texture. Chinese five spice powder can be replaced by other spice or spice mix. Another popular way is to use Sichuan peppercorn powder. Remember to second proof. Use slow fire and cover the lid when frying so the inside part can be cooked completely. Otherwise, the inside is still raw and the surface has been burnt already.

Instructions

Melt yeast with warm water and then stir water with all purpose flour. Use a chopstick or rubber to help. The dough might be a little bit soft and sticky, you can slightly fold them up with fingers. Then cover the rest for 30 minutes at least until the dough becomes double in size.

Heat oil in wok and then pure the oil in flour. Mix well. This helps to creates layers.

See the layers of the final pancake is created by the oil flour mixture.

Then brush some oil on surface to avoid sticky and the spread the dough. (roughly re-knead the dough) with salt and Chinese five spice powder. Then slightly roll out to a larger piece. Add the oily flour, sprinkle chopped green onion.

Roll up the circle into a cylinder. Close the two ends and slightly stretch the log, further roll into the shape of a snail.

Roll out to a large round pancake. Press sesame seeds on top.

Prepare a cast iron pan and a cover. Transfer the pancake to the pan and then slightly press with hands to adjust the shape.

Cover and rest for 10 to 15 minutes, this is second proofing, let the pancake relax and become fluffy again. Heat with slow fire and fry one side for 4 to 5 minutes until the pancake becomes hardened and crispy. Then over the fry the other side too. It is extremely important to use slow fire and cover the lid in order to make sure the inside layers are well cooked.