Scallion Flat Bread

Scallion fat bread (葱油发面饼) is another yummy staple food made from super simple and humble ingredients. This one is not famous as the Chinese scallion pancakes, but it is really delicious.

Comparing with that crispy Chinese scallion pancake, this flat bread has a softer and less chewy inside. It has multiple layers because of the oil and flour applied in the middle of the pancake.

Cook’s Note

  1. Adding oil flour mix (we call this as “油酥”) in Chinese can help to create lovely multiple layers which further benefit to fluffy texture.
  2. Chinese five spice powder can be replaced by other spice or spice mix. Another popular way is to use Sichuan peppercorn powder.
  3. Remember to second proof.
  4. Use slow fire and cover the lid when frying so the inside part can be cooked completely. Otherwise, the inside is still raw and the surface has been burnt already.
Instructions

Melt yeast with warm water and then stir water with all purpose flour. Use a chopstick or rubber to help. The dough might be a little bit soft and sticky, you can slightly fold them up with fingers. Then cover the rest for 30 minutes at least until the dough becomes double in size.

Heat oil in wok and then pure the oil in flour. Mix well. This helps to creates layers.

See the layers of the final pancake is created by the oil flour mixture.

Then brush some oil on surface to avoid sticky and the spread the dough. (roughly re-knead the dough) with salt and Chinese five spice powder. Then slightly roll out to a larger piece. Add the oily flour, sprinkle chopped green onion.

Roll up the circle into a cylinder. Close the two ends and slightly stretch the log, further roll into the shape of a snail.

Roll out to a large round pancake. Press sesame seeds on top.

Prepare a cast iron pan and a cover. Transfer the pancake to the pan and then slightly press with hands to adjust the shape.

Cover and rest for 10 to 15 minutes, this is second proofing, let the pancake relax and become fluffy again. Heat with slow fire and fry one side for 4 to 5 minutes until the pancake becomes hardened and crispy. Then over the fry the other side too. It is extremely important to use slow fire and cover the lid in order to make sure the inside layers are well cooked.

Scallion Flat Bread

Crispy shell with soft inside scallion flat bread

Servings: 6
Calories: 200 kcal
Ingredients
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. instant yeast
  • 3/4 cup water , room temperature
  • 5-6 scallions , chopped
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. Chinese five spice powder , or Sichuan peppercorn
  • toasted sesame seeds
Oil Flour Mixture
  • 2 tbsp. flour
  • 1 tbsp. hot oil
Instructions

  1. Melt yeast with warm water and then stir water with all purpose flour. Use a chopstick or rubber to help. The dough might be a little bit soft and sticky, you can slightly fold them up with fingers. Then cover the rest for 30 minutes at least until the dough becomes double in size.

  2. Heat oil in wok and then pure the oil in flour. Mix well. This helps to creates layers.

  3. Then brush some oil on surface to avoid sticky and the spread the dough. (roughly re-knead the dough) with salt and Chinese five spice powder. Then slightly roll out to a larger piece. Add the oily flour, sprinkle chopped green onion or scallion.

  4. Roll up the circle into a cylinder. Close the two ends and slightly stretch the log, further roll into the shape of a snail.

  5. Roll out to a large round pancake. Press sesame seeds on top.

  6. Prepare a cast iron pan and a cover. Transfer the pancake to the pan and then slightly press with hands to adjust the shape. Cover and set aside for another 10 to 15 minutes. (second proofing)

  7. Heat with slow fire and fry one side for 4 to 5 minutes until the pancake becomes hardened and crispy. Then over the fry the other side too. It is extremely important to use slow fire and cover the lid in order to make sure the inside layers are well cooked.

  8. Cut into wedges and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts
Scallion Flat Bread
Amount Per Serving
Calories 200 Calories from Fat 27
% Daily Value*
Fat 3g5%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Trans Fat 1g
Sodium 323mg14%
Potassium 97mg3%
Carbohydrates 37g12%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 5g10%
Vitamin A 102IU2%
Vitamin C 2mg2%
Calcium 21mg2%
Iron 3mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Comments

  1. Hi Elaine, can you please clarify when the oil I’d added to the dough? Sounds like you are saying add it after the dough has doubled in size. Two things. First, hot oil in the pre kneading would kill the yeast off. Afterwards and don’t knead makes no sense.
    I’d love to make this recipe so please clarify…
    Thanks, Des

    Reply

    • Des,
      Sorry for the misunderstanding, oil is applied on operating board to avoid sticking. And you need to mix oil and flour to make a separating agent. For the second question, it is a typo. I mean roughly knead the dough. Don’t knead too long.

      Reply

