Easy and full of flavor scallion and ginger tofu with basic ingredients within 10 minute's cooking.

Summer is the season of vegan and vegetarian dishes. As a big tofu fan, I love to cook tofu especially in summer and winter. My favorite summer tofu dishes are cold tofu salad, one pot tofu and egg, tofu and scallion salad and salt and pepper tofu.

This scallion and ginger tofu is a newly invented dish developed on very basic homestyle braised tofu. The scallion creates a lovely pungent flavor which combines great with the soy sauce. Scallion is a magic ingredient for most of the ingredients. When cooked freshly, it provides a lovely pungent flavor. While scallion or green onion can also be deep fried to get a profound aromatic scallion oil. That oil is perfect for noodles and porridges.

How to prepare the tofu

Instead of cutting tofu into smaller pieces, I fry them with a larger shape this time. This only creates crispy shell on the outside, when cutting further, some sides are still original tofu side. This helps to add multiply layers both in flavors and texture.

Steps

1. Cut tofu blocks into 2cm thickness squares. Add around 3 tablespoons of oil in pan and shallow fry the tofu until crispy on both sides. Then cut the tofu into thin strips.

2. Prepare large scallion, scallion and ginger. Mix in bowl sauce and starch water.

3. Remove some of the oil and leave only 1 tablespoon. Fry ginger and large scallion (or scallion white) until aromatic, place the bowl sauce in. Simmer until boiled and then add the tofu strips to simmer for another 2-3 minutes.

4.Add the starch water in (remember to re-mix it before using) and then place the scallion sections in. Give everything a big mix. Serve hot.