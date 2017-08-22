Perfect Chinese steamed egg. Soft, smooth and tender steamed egg (蒸鸡蛋) is a comforting food for lots of Chinese children and a time-saving dish for house cooks. We love to make steam a small bowl of egg and serve it as a side dish.

Steamed egg custard is the food memory far away from my childhood. Lots of child in China does not like boiled eggs but they loves egg foo young and steamed eggs. It is very easy to prepare and cook so I ate steamed egg custard from my memory starting point. It is quite magic to have that smoothy texture in your mouth, even smoother than any other dessert in the world. We begin with a slippery, running liquid and we do nothing except salt and heat, the liquid transform itself into a firm custard because of the protein’s capacity to bond with each other.

Tips before starting

Eggs should be well whisked. Keep stirring the mixture when adding the water. Do not use hot water, otherwise you may end up with egg drop soup directly. Cold water can work too but warm water creates a finer texture. The steaming bowls or pan must be covered! Boil the water firstly before set up the steamer so we can calculate the time actually. Then slow down the fire to middle to steam the egg liquid. The yolk and white mixture becomes together around 165 degree F (73 degree C). If the temperature is too high, the out section loses water quickly and forms honeycomb texture. In order to keep a relatively low temperature, you can leave a small opening and do not cover the lid completely. How much water should be added? We recommend a volume ratio from 1:1 to 1: 1.5 (egg vs water). The former 1：1 creates much firmer texture and less tender texture. 1:1.5 is a great ration for soft and tender steamed eggs. How much time should I steam? There is lots of factors may influence the steaming time for a perfect steamed egg custard. Basically it depends on the volume of the egg custard especially the hight. In the video, we are using two rice bowls which hold 3 cm hight. But the two bowls are slightly thick themselves, so it cost us 12 minutes for steaming. If you use a shallow deep pan, then 8 minutes is enough. When the steaming time is up, turn off the fire and let the steamed egg stand for 5 minutes before transferring out.

Ingredients

4 middle eggs (around 55g each)

1 cup + 1/4 cup warm water (300ml water), around 40 to 45 degree C.

1 tbsp. soy sauce for drizzling

1/2 tbsp. sesame oil for drizzling

pinch of salt (recommend 1 tsp.)

Chopped green onion for decoration

Instructions

Crack eggs in a large bowl. Add salt and well beaten.Slowly stir in water, keep stirring the whisked egg.

Then prepare your serving bowl. Pour the mixture to the bowl through a fine mesh strainer.

If there are any bubbles on the surface, remove them. Cover with plastic wrapper and rest for 5 minutes and the small bubbles will disappear slowly. Or you can use foil paper as a cover. It can prevent the vapors dropping into the bowls and overheat the custard.

Bring water to a boiling over high heat and put the steamer on top. Steam for 10-15 minutes over medium fire.

Drizzle some light soy sauce and sesame oil before serving. Even we only use simple ingredients, the steamed egg tastes quite yummy without any odd taste.