Salt and Pepper Squid

7 Comments

An additive Chinese style salt and pepper fried squid-椒盐鱿鱼.

Have you ever tried this salt and pepper squid with a tough of garlicky aroma? It is so addictive, either as a snack or a side dish. Although squid is quite yummy for me, I don’t love to cook it at home frequently because it turns quite stiff and rubbery either overcooked or undercooked.

This turns out so satisfying and my daughter enjoyed a small bowl of mild version. The squid is slightly coated with a thin batter before frying. Garlic, salt, pepper, coriander and fresh peppers successfully motivate the aroma while decrease the fishy taste.

Ingredients

  • 350g raw squid, tentacles and tubes
  • pinch of salt and pepper for marinating
  • salt to taste
  • 2 teaspoon coarsely ground white pepper
  • 1/4 cup starch (I use sweet potato starch, you can use cornstarch)
  • 1/2 tablespoon chili pepper powder (optional for a mild version)
  • 2 fresh peppers (one red, one green)
  • 3 cloves of garlic, finely minced
  • 1/2 middle size egg
  • 2 green onions, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon of cooking oil
  • Oil for deep-frying
  • 1 small bunch of Coriander

Clean the squid and remove the dark skin on the surface.

Trim the squid and then slice the tubes into 1/2 inch square pieces. Then rinse well and dry with kitchen paper.

Chop the fresh peppers into small circles. Marinate with salt and pepper for around 10 minutes. And then add starch and egg. Mix well.

Heat up enough oil in a deep pot until 170 degree C. You can test the oil temperature by adding one piece. The squid should be floating seconds after touching the oil. Deep fry all the squid by small batches.

Place 1 tablespoon of cooking oil again and then fry garlic, fresh pepper and green onion until aroma. Then return squid and sprinkle salt and pepper. Turn off the fire and mix everything well.

5 from 1 vote
Print
Salt and Pepper Fried Squid
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
35 mins
 
Salt and pepper fried squid
Course: Snack
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Salt and Pepper, Squid
Servings: 2
Calories: 401 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 350 g raw squid , tentacles and tubes
  • pinch of salt and pepper for marinating
  • salt to taste
  • 2 tsp. coarsely ground white pepper
  • 1/4 cup starch , I use sweet potato starch, you can use cornstarch
  • 1/2 tbsp. chili pepper powder , optional for a mild version
  • 2 fresh peppers , one red, one green
  • 3 cloves of garlic , finely minced
  • 1/2 middle size egg
  • 2 green onions , finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp. cooking oil
  • oil for deep-frying
  • 1 small bunch of Coriander
Instructions
  1. Clean the squid and remove the dark skin on the surface.
  2. Trim the squid and then slice the tubes into 1/2 inch square pieces. Then rinse well and dry with kitchen paper.
  3. Chop the fresh peppers into small circles. Marinate with salt and pepper for around 10 minutes. And then add starch and egg. Mix well.
  4. Heat up enough oil in a deep pot until 170 degree C. You can test the oil temperature by adding one piece. The squid should be floating seconds after touching the oil. Deep fry all the squid by small batches.
  5. Place 1 tablespoon of cooking oil again and then fry garlic, fresh pepper and green onion until aroma. Then return squid and sprinkle salt and pepper. Turn off the fire and mix everything well.
Nutrition Facts
Salt and Pepper Fried Squid
Amount Per Serving
Calories 401 Calories from Fat 153
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 17g 26%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 463mg 154%
Sodium 1664mg 69%
Potassium 749mg 21%
Total Carbohydrates 30g 10%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Sugars 1g
Protein 32g 64%
Vitamin A 37.9%
Vitamin C 24.7%
Calcium 10.7%
Iron 15.7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Comments

  1. Hello Elaine. Thank you for sharing all your wonderful recipes. Years ago I ate 5 spice squid at a restaurant and can’t find a recipe. It looked like this. Could I just add 5 spice? When would I add it?
    JS

    Reply


  3. Hi Elaine just finished cooking and eating this recipe, it is indeed very tasty! Very simple but addicting!

    One thing though, some ingredients weren’t mentioned in the instructions like the 2tsp coarsely ground white peppers when do i add that? also the chili powder and coriander are missing in the instructions though it looks like the coriander leaves are for garnish only. please add to the instructions so it’s more clear.

    Thank You and you’re the best cooking site on the internet!

    Reply

  4. Watching your youtube vids and reading your blogs makes me forget all the stress from this pandemic😊

    Reply

    • That’s the most lovely comment I got so far. Thanks Pam. There must be something to do even life is hard and tough!!

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

