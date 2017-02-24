An additive Chinese style salt and pepper fried squid-椒盐鱿鱼.

Have you ever tried this salt and pepper squid with a tough of garlicky aroma? It is so addictive, either as a snack or a side dish. Although squid is quite yummy for me, I don’t love to cook it at home frequently because it turns quite stiff and rubbery either overcooked or undercooked.

This turns out so satisfying and my daughter enjoyed a small bowl of mild version. The squid is slightly coated with a thin batter before frying. Garlic, salt, pepper, coriander and fresh peppers successfully motivate the aroma while decrease the fishy taste.

Ingredients

350g raw squid, tentacles and tubes

pinch of salt and pepper for marinating

salt to taste

2 teaspoon coarsely ground white pepper

1/4 cup starch (I use sweet potato starch, you can use cornstarch)

1/2 tablespoon chili pepper powder (optional for a mild version)

2 fresh peppers (one red, one green)

3 cloves of garlic, finely minced

1/2 middle size egg

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon of cooking oil

Oil for deep-frying

1 small bunch of Coriander

Clean the squid and remove the dark skin on the surface.

Trim the squid and then slice the tubes into 1/2 inch square pieces. Then rinse well and dry with kitchen paper.

Chop the fresh peppers into small circles. Marinate with salt and pepper for around 10 minutes. And then add starch and egg. Mix well.

Heat up enough oil in a deep pot until 170 degree C. You can test the oil temperature by adding one piece. The squid should be floating seconds after touching the oil. Deep fry all the squid by small batches.

Place 1 tablespoon of cooking oil again and then fry garlic, fresh pepper and green onion until aroma. Then return squid and sprinkle salt and pepper. Turn off the fire and mix everything well.