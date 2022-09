Easy roasted tofu with a hot garlic sauce. Wok is quite a hard tool to love in summer and thus I cut off most of the time in front of it. This summer is too hot to believe so even seems to be so much better choice than wok.

In most cases, when mention baked tofu or roasted tofu, we are aiming crispy tofu. But this one is in an opposite direction directly, we are still pursuing the tender texture like most dishes. Lots of the BBQ stores have a series of tinfoil roasting mainly with mushrooms, small fishes, seafood and tofu. I am so additive to the tinfoil tofu. So I combine two of the popular ingredient together, mushrooms and tofu in this recipe. The sauce is also great for other ingredients like clams or small fishes.

I use enoki mushroom which is really great because it has a crunchy texture. Soft and crunchy are always great combination. It can be replaced by other mushrooms, vegetables or even wood ear mushrooms.

Instructions

Cut the end of enoki mushroom and separate them.

Take out a baking pan and cover with tinfoil. Place enoki mushroom at the bottom.

Scoop silken tofu and place over the mushrooms.

Take a bowl, add chopped garlic, ginger, fresh Thai pepper and scallion with chili peppers. Pour in around 2 tablespoons of boiling hot oil on top. Add light soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, oyster sauce and chili oil (if preferring). Give everything a big mix and then spread on the tofu blocks.

Pre-heat oven to 180 degree C (365 degree F). And roast for 15 minutes. Decorate with fresh scallion and coriander if using.

Here we are with super tender tofu and crispy enoki mushrooms. Don't be feared by the red color, it is not oil but a combination of water and oil. This can make the tofu well flavored as mapo tofu.