Super easy Roasted pork shoulder with lemon.

This is another quick dish I highly recommend you trying for busy days or large parties. I prepare roasted chicken, ribs or fish ahead whenever I have to finish cooking within a very short time. I am a big fan of my oven now. This is a sudden idea to roast pork shoulder with lemon juice and orange juice. The taste is very unique and refreshing.

Pork shoulder (pork butt) 梅头肉 is the best part of pork in addition to ribs for me. They are well marbled with fat, but quite economic compared with beef steak. It is the tenderest part of pork. I love to use this part for most of the roasting recipes and stir fries, like Char Siu and pork and pepper stir fry. Cook meats with oven is much easier for kitchen beginners comparing with classic Chinese meat stir fries.

Ingredients

500g pork shoulder, pork butt

1 lemon

1 tsp. sugar

1 tbsp. ketchup

2 tsp. lemon juice

2 tbsp. oyster sauce

½ tsp. black pepper powder

2 slices of ginger

Instructions

Cut pork shoulder into small chunks. Then marinate with oyster sauce, lemon juicy, ketchup, sugar black pepper powder and ginger. Covered and set in fridge Overnight.

Pre-heat oven to 190 degree C or 370 degree F.

Add ½ tablespoon of vegetable cooking oil in a cast iron pan, heat until really hot. Place the pork shoulder chunks in. Let the chunks stay for half minute until one side is slightly seared.

Place the cast iron pan in the middle rack and roast for 20 minutes.

Cut into small pieces. Drizzle the juicy and sprinkle ground black pepper.

Do not wast the juice at the bottom, it can turn your plain rice into incredible delicious.