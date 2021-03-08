Spring is coming and I am devoted to watch the weight. And thus I use oven a lot.

This is a very aromatic Sichuan style sauce mainly includes doubanjiang, which is considered as the soul of Sichuan cuisine, Sichuan peppercorn oil and spices. The Sichuan peppercorn oil gives the ribs a very unique flavor. It is not numbing after the long time roasting but bring a unique aroma to the ribs.

One of the interesting ingredients I used in this recipe is Sichuan peppercorn oil. This oil is used to store the aroma of fresh Sichuan peppercorn tree. The best harvest time of fresh green Szechuan peppercorn is July. Fresh green Szechuan peppercorn oil(known as 麻油) in Szechuan area. It is only popular in Szechuan cuisine and quite hard to find even in other areas in China. We use it in lots of Szechuan style salad. Unlike common red Szechuan peppers, green peppers are quite hard to preserve. This is one of the creative way to store the aroma in the oil. I never introduce this in other recipes previously because I know it is quite hard to find it. However now this product is available!

I love to make fresh Sichuan peppercorn myself after harvesting

Another advantage of this dish is it can be served after cooled. I made this several batches and then bought most of the ribs with the picnic food. The ribs even present better flavors after cooled for hours.

Firstly soak the ribs with clean water for half an hour to remove any odd taste.

Now make a sauce, mix oyster sauce, garlic, ginger, doubanjiang, Sichuan peppercorn oil, cumin powder and chili powder (or barbecue mix).

Add 3 tablespoons of water and mix all of the seasoning together.

Mix sauce and well drained ribs.

Roast at 160 degree C for 40 minutes. Then higher the temperature to 180 degree C and continue roasting for another 10 to 20 mins.

Other Rib Recipes

Chinese BBQ ribs with Hoisin sauce

Soft fried garlic ribs

Pan-fried cumin ribs

Braised ribs with potatoes

Sweet and sour ribs