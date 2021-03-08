China Sichuan Food

Roasted Mala Ribs

2 Comments

Spring is coming and I am devoted to watch the weight. And thus I use oven a lot.

This is a very aromatic Sichuan style sauce mainly includes doubanjiang, which is considered as the soul of Sichuan cuisine, Sichuan peppercorn oil and spices. The Sichuan peppercorn oil gives the ribs a very unique flavor. It is not numbing after the long time roasting but bring a unique aroma to the ribs.

One of the interesting ingredients I used in this recipe is Sichuan peppercorn oil. This oil is used to store the aroma of fresh Sichuan peppercorn tree. The best harvest time of fresh green Szechuan peppercorn is July. Fresh green Szechuan peppercorn oil(known as 麻油) in Szechuan area. It is only popular in Szechuan cuisine and quite hard to find even in other areas in China.  We use it in lots of Szechuan style salad. Unlike common red Szechuan peppers, green peppers are quite hard to preserve. This is one of the creative way to store the aroma in the oil. I never introduce this in other recipes previously because I know it is quite hard to find it. However now this product is available!

Another advantage of this dish is it can be served after cooled. I made this several batches and then bought most of the ribs with the picnic food. The ribs even present better flavors after cooled for hours.

Firstly soak the ribs with clean water for half an hour to remove any odd taste.

Now make a sauce, mix oyster sauce, garlic, ginger, doubanjiang, Sichuan peppercorn oil, cumin powder and chili powder (or barbecue mix).

Add 3 tablespoons of water and mix all of the seasoning together.

Mix sauce and well drained ribs.

Roast at 160 degree C for 40 minutes. Then higher the temperature to 180 degree C and continue roasting for another 10 to 20 mins.

Roasted Mala Ribs

Super easy roasted Mala ribs with a Sichuan based sauce

Servings: 4
Calories: 465 kcal
Ingredients
  • 8 long ribs
  • 1.5 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1.5 tbsp. doubanjiang
  • 1 tbsp. minced garlic
  • 1 tbsp. minced ginger
  • 1 tbsp. chili powder or barbecue spice mix
  • 1 tsp. cumin powder
  • 1 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn oil or you can get the oil from 50 Hertz Food or fresh Sichuan peppercorn powder as a substitute
  • cumin, chili powder and Sichuan peppercorn powder for serving
Instructions

  1. Firstly soak the ribs with clean water for half an hour to remove any odd taste. Then drain completely.

  2. Now make a sauce, mix oyster sauce, garlic, ginger, doubanjiang, Sichuan peppercorn oil, cumin powder and chili powder (or barbecue mix).

  3. Add 3 tablespoons of water and mix all of the seasoning together.Mix sauce and well drained ribs.

  4. Roast at 160 degree C for 40 minutes. Then higher the temperature to 180 degree C and continue roasting for another 5 to 10 minutes (watch out very carefully in the last stage and stop roasting before burnt ribs)

Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
Calories 465 Calories from Fat 342
% Daily Value*
Fat 38g58%
Saturated Fat 12g75%
Trans Fat 1g
Cholesterol 127mg42%
Sodium 343mg15%
Potassium 510mg15%
Carbohydrates 5g2%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 26g52%
Vitamin A 1112IU22%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 56mg6%
Iron 3mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. Just curious, why do the ribs look like they have barely any meat on them? I have always enjoyed gnawing off the little crispy bits from the bones the best, so these look amazing. But did you prep these in some way so that they’re all just covered in crispy bits? Did you trim the meat?

    Reply

