Bite-size red braised pork ribs (Hong Shao Pai Gu) can be good food for parties because they can be finished in a larger batch. And more importantly, it is not so fatty as red braised pork belly and everyone can have 6 to 9 pieces. This red braised pork rib has a sweet, savory flavor with a naughty taste from spices.

Red braising (also called as red cooking "红烧")in Chinese cooking can be slightly different based on the ingredients and cuisine. This red braised pork rib is developed based on Chairman Mao's red braised pork belly, meaning that spices are added in addition to regular sugar and soy sauce. Basically this method is super easy go through simple steps of blanching the ingredients, frying the sugar, fry the seasonings, stewing and thickening the sauce. Other vegetables like carrot, potato and winter melon can be also added based on this version.

How to get the bright red color

Carefully read the ingredient list, you may find that there is no dark soy sauce added. Red braised dishes use dark soy sauce usually has a much darker color. The original lovely amber color of this red braised rib is coming from caramelized sugar other than dark soy sauce. We call this type of coloring as sugar coloring (糖色). Sugar color can be made either water or oil. Caramelized sugar not only brings color but also great unique flavors.

How to Prepare the ribs

One of the key step of cooking pork ribs is to remove the impurities and odd taste. Soaking in clean water or blanching are the most commonly used methods. You can choose to soaking the ribs for 30 minutes or simple blanch it before cooking to shorten preparation time.

Other Chinese Ribs Recipe

We have lots of delicious ribs recipes, check them for inspirations.

Steps

Blanch the ribs

Add ribs in a pot or wok with clean water, add a chunk of smashed ginger, cooking wine and scallion. Bring to a boil and then cook for 5 minutes. Pick the ribs out. Or if you prefer to strain, remember to rinse under warm water to remove the attached impurities. Then drain completely.

Fry sugar and ribs- get everything aromatic

Add around 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok and then add sugar in. Keep fire to the middle and stir the sugar continuously. The sugar melts at first, but a moment later turns yellow and bubbled. Don't overcook sugar at this time because we will need to continue fry ribs for a while.

Add ribs in to fry until the ribs get colored and slightly seared. Add star anise (for flavoring), chili pepper, ginger, and scallion in, and fry until aromatic.

Simmer -make the ribs soft

Pour in hot water to cover the ribs. Cover the lid and simmer for 30 minutes. Or add another 10 minutes for a softer texture.

Thick the sauce- attach the flavors and color

Open the lid, and pick the scallion and ginger out. Keep fire in the middle to thicken the sauce. At this stage, keep stirring the ribs to get an evenly coated flavor. The ribs are ready when the sauce is almost attached. Serve hot!