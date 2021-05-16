China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chairman’s Red Braised Pork Belly

17 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Chairman’s Red braised or red cooked pork belly (红烧肉)is one of the most famous Classic Chinese dishes from Hunan cuisine. It is extremely comforting because of the strong flavor and bright red color. 

chairman Mao's red braised pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com

In china, there are different variations of red braised pork belly. The most popular two versions are Shanghai style red cooked pork belly(苏氏红烧肉) and Maoshi red cooked pork belly. The former version usually colored with soy sauce and sugar with a pure savory and sweet taste. However the later version is colored with sugar only with a naughty spicy savory and sweet taste.  Mao style re braised pork belly(毛氏红烧肉) belongs to Hunan cuisine with a spicy and savory taste. I think that you have gotten that Mao style red cooked pork is named after Chinese chairman Mao zedong. 

In addition to regular braised pork belly,  dried long beans, turnip, hard boiled eggs and other side vegetables can be also add in red braised pork belly. 

chairman Mao's red braised pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com

The original color is coming from caramelized sugar other than dark soy sauce. We call this type of coloring as sugar coloring (糖色). Sugar color can be made either water or oil. Caramelized sugar not only brings color but also great unique flavors.

chairman Mao's red braised pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com

How to make sugar coloring

1.Add 3 tablespoons of oil in wok and then place smashed rock sugar in. Continue frying over medium fire until the sugar melts and turns into amber. 

2.Pour hot water quickly, be carefully as the liquid may splash. Let it simmer for another minute.

chairman Mao's red braised pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com

Instructions

1. Prepare a pan and fry the pork rind until slightly browned. This helps to hold the shape and remove the odd taste. Then wash the pork rind well. 

2.Cut the pork belly into cubes around 2 cm and the. Add some clean water in a wok, add 1 tablespoon cooking wine and green onion sections. Cook for 5 minutes after the water boils. Transfer out and drain well. 
 
3.Place the pork belly in a pan and sauté  until the surface becomes slightly brown.  This helps to remove extra oil and also hold the shape after cooked by hardening the surface.

chairman Mao's red braised pork belly|chinasichuanfood.com

4.Get a stew pot, add dried chili pepper, star anise, ginger slices and garlic slices to stir fry until aroma.
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is chairman-maos-red-braised-pork-belly-23.jpg
5.Place the cooked pork in. Only pork cubes, discard the oil. Add 4 tablespoon of sugar color and 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce. Mix well.
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is chairman-maos-red-braised-pork-belly-24.jpg
 
6.Pour in boiling water and simmer for around 1 hour. Use high fire to thicken the sauce.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is chairman-maos-red-braised-pork-belly-27.jpg

5 from 1 vote
Print
Red Braised Pork Belly
Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
30 mins
Total Time
1 hr
 
Homemade simplified version of red braised pork belly.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Pork Belly, Red Braised
Servings: 4
Calories: 1049 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
Braised pork belly
  • 800 g pork belly
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 4 tbsp. sugar color
  • 1 tbsp. cooking wine
  • 1 inch root ginger sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves , peeled
  • 2 star anise
  • 1 small piece Chinese cinnamon
  • 4-6 dried chili peppers
  • 2 scallion sections
  • 2 bay leaves
Sugar coloring
  • 3 tbsp. oil
  • 1/4 cup smashed rock sugar
  • 1.5 cup hot water
Instructions
Sugar color

  1. Add 3 tablespoons of oil in wok and then place smashed rock sugar in. Continue frying over medium fire until the sugar melts and turns into amber.

  2. Pour hot water quickly, be carefully as the liquid may splash. Let it simmer for another minute.

Braised Pork Belly

  1. Prepare a pan and fry the pork rind until slightly browned. This helps to hold the shape and remove the odd taste. Then wash the pork rind well.

  2. Cut the pork belly into cubes around 2 cm and the. Add some clean water in a wok, add 1 tablespoon cooking wine and green onion sections. Cook for 5 minutes after the water boils. Transfer out and drain well.

  3. Place the pork belly in a pan and sauté  until the surface becomes slightly brown.  This helps to remove extra oil and also hold the shape after cooked by hardening the surface.

  4. Get a stew pot, add dried chili pepper, star anise, ginger slices and garlic slices to stir fry until aroma.

  5. Place the cooked pork in. Only pork cubes, discard the oil. Add 4 tablespoon of sugar color and 1 tablespoon of light soy sauce. Mix well.

  6. Pour in boiling water and simmer for around 1 hour. Use high fire to thicken the sauce.

Nutrition Facts
Red Braised Pork Belly
Amount Per Serving
Calories 1049 Calories from Fat 954
% Daily Value*
Fat 106g163%
Saturated Fat 39g244%
Cholesterol 144mg48%
Sodium 272mg12%
Potassium 414mg12%
Carbohydrates 2g1%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 19g38%
Vitamin A 157IU3%
Vitamin C 2mg2%
Calcium 19mg2%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I have a question for the cook. How much boiling water should be added in step 5? Also, should you use shui dian fen to thicken the sauce?

    Reply

    • Hi Tyler,

      Thanks for stopping by and leaving a comment.
      In step 5, add boiling water to just cover the pork belly.
      For the second question, we do not use shui dian fen to thicken the sauce. Just turn up the fire to evaporate the extra water after the pork belly is cooked. For most of the meat dishes, we do not use shui dian fen. It is commonly used in soup or veggie stir-fry recipes.
      I hope the information can help.
      Nice day!

      Reply

    • Marie,

      In fact there are many ways for cooking red braised pork belly. I am using the simplest way in this recipe. Some requires large amount of sugar and stir fry the sugar to a red color, while others use red fermented bean curd for coloring. Besides there are restaurants using Red yeast rice powder or even monascus pigments for the bright color. Soy sauce with crystal sugar cannot bring such a red color.

      Reply

    • No Paul, we treasure the pork rind in most of our Chinese dishes. They will become quite yummy when well cooked, even better than the meat. But it is ok to remove them if you do not like to deal with the hair.

      Reply

  6. Hi Elaine, your page is fantastic, i’m learning so much. I especially love the hunan and sichuan kitchen, cause i love hot food with a lot of chili peppers . Here in Germany it is quite hard to find a real chinese restaurant, so i’m very glad i found your page 祝福你一切顺利并在…方面成功 and thank you very much ! Best regards Richard

    Reply

  8. The six steps in the pictures don’t agree with the six steps in the printable recipe. The recipe doesn’t mention adding sugar and cassia. (Step 5 in the picture.) Star anise is two steps after garlic and ginger in pictures, but same step in printed recipe? Which should I do?

    Thanks so much for your recipes, I really enjoy them!

    Reply

  9. Hi Elaine – I’m excited to see this recipe and I’m looking forward to trying it!

    I have a question, though. What is the pork rind that we are supposed to fry? Is that a separate item to purchase? Or is it trimmed from the pork belly?

    Thank you!
    Eileen

    Reply

    • Eileen,
      To make braised pork belly, we need to keep the rind. Fried it firstly can help to keep the shape and make the rind more aromatic.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。