Classic grandma’s red-braised pork belly with dried Chinese long beans!

During my recent visit to my grand mother, I got lots of grifts, mostly food including fresh spring ingredients and dried goods. Dried goods are quite popular in Chinese cuisine like dried shitake mushroom, dried wood ear mushroom, dried bamboo shoot, dried radish and dried Chinese long beans. Fresh ingredients are dried in the sunshine directly so they can be kept for a longer time and usually provide a stronger aroma.

My grandma grows lots of vegetables in the fields around her house. In harvesting season, she made large amount of dried goods from freshly pickled vegetables. Those dried goods are packaged and given as gifts to her three daughters and 2 grand children. Food is really a strong connection among our small families. Even I am living in another city, thousands miles away, I can still feel the strong love among the family members when eating those foods. I am always trying to recall some of my grandma’s popular recipes, as an emotional exit.

Honestly, I do not eat this dish frequently because this dried Chinese long beans is not always available in my kitchen. You can try to search it in some local Chinese market or try to dry the fresh ones if you happen to be able to purchase some fresh ones. Or you can replace it with dried bamboo shoot, dried mushrooms etc.

By the way, there is another version of red braised pork belly(Hong Shao Rou) using sugar coloring (糖色) and clay pot.