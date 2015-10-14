Red bean paste Bing (豆[dòu]沙[shā]饼[bǐng]) is a great variation of Chinese scallion pancake. Unlike the crispy and savory texture of scallion pancake, red bean paste pancake has a soft shell with soft and sweet filling.

Chinese people call all stuff pancake, bread or small cookie as Bing(饼). A Bing in China can have different fillings, different taste and even texture. For example, we call our mooncake as 月(yuè)饼(bǐng). Mooncake is a baked sweet pastry with certain thickness. While we have scallion pancake name as 葱(cōng)油(yóu)饼(bǐng), which is a completely thin pancake. And we have some pie like Bing too, as this Chinese meat pie with beef and scallion (牛(niú)肉(ròu)馅(xiàn)饼(bǐng)). So do not limit yourself when hearing a Chinese Bing.

The shaping skill of this red bean paste Bing is almost the same with scallion pancake. However in order to get a soft texture, we need to add more water in the dough.

In Chinese cuisine, either hot water (烫(tàng)面(miàn)) or cold water can be used to make pancake dough. After cooking, hot water dough is soft while cold-water dough is crisp. Combining the two can adjust the softness of the dough.Hot water dough usually requires water rang from 65 degree C to 100 degree C. The hot water will soften the dough by softening the gluten and puffing the starch. So you may find hot water dough very soft and usually with high extensibility. But it may be quite sticky to operating board and hand. Usually oil is used to coat operating board and hands when dealing with hot water dough.

And if you love red bean paste, check Dou Sha Bao, Sesame balls and Red bean paste cookie. Red bean paste has been used as filling in those yummy dishes.