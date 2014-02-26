Bok Choy is one kind of Chinese cabbage. They have dark green leaves and white stems. It is known as Shanghai Green cabbage (上海青) in Chinese. If you ever visit Chinese restaurant, I believe you have meet or heard about it.

Making a Chinese restaurant like quick fry baby bok Choy at home is a simple process. If you heard something about Chinese editing culture, then you might find that Chinese cooking emphasizes on the balance among different ingredients especially between veggie and meat dishes. On daily meal plan, we always have one meat dish, one veggie and one soup with some other pickled vegetables or salad. If you want a healthier life, eating veggie on a regular basis might help.

Bok Choy or other vegetables are suitable for quick fry or quick stir fry. Those vegetables should not be over cooked; otherwise the vitamin C contained might lose. Besides for a healthy consideration, we should also control the temperature of oil.

Since the white part of bok Choy requires long time cooking, we need to blanchd the vegetables before frying. And we place the white part underneath and keep the green leaves on top possibly.

Here are some important tips for making your own quick fried bok choy.

1. For the choosing better bok choy, we should choose the smaller ones rather than larger ones. You may wonder why? That’s because smaller ones are much tender than larger ones.

2. You can separate each leave or cut from the center like me. If you choose the later method for a better looking for the finial dish, do remember to wash it under running water and guarantee there is no sand inside.