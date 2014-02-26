Bok Choy is one kind of Chinese cabbage. They have dark green leaves and white stems. It is known as Shanghai Green cabbage (上海青) in Chinese. If you ever visit Chinese restaurant, I believe you have meet or heard about it.
Making a Chinese restaurant like quick fry baby bok Choy at home is a simple process. If you heard something about Chinese editing culture, then you might find that Chinese cooking emphasizes on the balance among different ingredients especially between veggie and meat dishes. On daily meal plan, we always have one meat dish, one veggie and one soup with some other pickled vegetables or salad. If you want a healthier life, eating veggie on a regular basis might help.
Bok Choy or other vegetables are suitable for quick fry or quick stir fry. Those vegetables should not be over cooked; otherwise the vitamin C contained might lose. Besides for a healthy consideration, we should also control the temperature of oil.
Since the white part of bok Choy requires long time cooking, we need to blanchd the vegetables before frying. And we place the white part underneath and keep the green leaves on top possibly.
Here are some important tips for making your own quick fried bok choy.
1. For the choosing better bok choy, we should choose the smaller ones rather than larger ones. You may wonder why? That’s because smaller ones are much tender than larger ones.
2. You can separate each leave or cut from the center like me. If you choose the later method for a better looking for the finial dish, do remember to wash it under running water and guarantee there is no sand inside.
- 8 oz bok Choy
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 1 dried chili pepper , optional
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons water
Wash the bok Choy and blanch in boiling water for around 2 minutes. Move out and drain. Make sure three is no extra water on the surface.
-
In a small bowl, add oyster sauce, salt, cornstarch and water to make the stir-fry sauce.
-
Heat up cooking oil and add chopped garlic and chili peppers into stir fry for 1 minute.
-
Add blanched bok Choy to wok and stir-fry sauce. Do a quick stir fry. Transfer out and enjoy!
Comments
Dagny says
Elaine – tagging this as vegan is inaccurate. Vegan means no animal products at all. If you use oyster sauce, the dish can’t be considered vegan.
Elaine says
Hi Dagny,
Thanks for pointing that out. But I know that there are oyster sauce made from oyster mushrooms. I will correct the recipe soon.
Andy says
Nice easy recipe, thanks. I think the word for boiling quickly is “blanch”, not “blend”. Blend means mix.
Elaine says
Thanks for the correctness.
Amber says
Great easy recipe, and absolutely beautiful photos of the food. The photos are what drew me to your page. Thanks
Elaine says
Hi,Amber
Thanks for your kind comment. I’m glad you love my photos.
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
thank you so much. This is a super tasty and easy to make side dish. I really love to make this for my guests when the other dishes require a lot of work and attention because it’s so simple. In my opinion it really shines along pork dishes and/or the ones that are very spicy.
Ginger says
I have made this twice now. Thank you. It is soooooo delicious.
Elaine says
Thank you!
Heather Domenico says
I’m an American living in a China and I’m so excited to have found your blog so that I can learn to cook with so many of the unfamiliar ingredients here, although Bok Choy isn’t one of them! 🙂
Elaine says
Thanks Heather! I am glad to be helpful.
Corrin says
Thank you for cutting my cooking time in half for large bok choy
Elaine says
Most welcome, Corrin. Happy cooking!
Deborah says
Delicious and authentic! I used soy sauce instead of oyster sauce as my son is vegetarian.
Elaine says
Thanks for your feedback.
kevin says
Hi,
Here’s another correction in language: you say to “blend” the bok choy for two minutes when you mean to use the culinary term “blanch” which means “to partially cook”.
Elaine says
Hi Kevin,
Yes, it is a typo.
Jill says
Quick, easy and tasty. Served it with shrimp with ginger, scallions and sweet soy sauce,and white rice. Delicious!
Elaine says
Thank you Jill.