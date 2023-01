Ho fun (he fun) is extremely popular in Southern China, where people like rice much more than flour. Staple food is an obvious way to define Chinese Northern eating and Southern China. In Northern part, traditionally, people eat lots of food made from flour like all kinds of Bing (饼), buns (馍) or noodles. While in Southern China, rice is commonly consumed even in forms of noodles and buns.

On the street of Southern China, especially in Guangdong province, quick chow fun possibly is the most popular food. Usually in resultants, we get a slightly expensive and dedicate version—beef chow fun. Marinating beef is not practical for street food New innovation is vegetarian chow fun using eggs, bean sprouts, green leafy vegetables and mushrooms. Sometimes, you will find pickled green beans too. Some of the vendors even provide a larger group of ingredients (more then 10 types) and allow the eater to choose their own favorite side ingredients. What a wonderful new customization!!

Sorry I do not take step by step pictures this time, as the process is going so fast. And the noodles seems lighter in color and less appealing than beef chow fun because no dark soy sauce or oyster sauce is added. However have a faith in me that you will taste more combined flavor of Bok Choy, mushrooms and eggs. For this recipe, I do not recommend making a larger batch because the larger amount ingredients will cool the wok quickly, which may spoil the taste. This process just take around 2 minutes. So I guess it is not a big problem to make one portion each time.