Homemade creamy pork stock recipe frequently used for fast dishes, holidays and noodles.

In Chinese kitchen, pork stock is one of the most popular soup base addition to chicken stock. Usually we prepare pork stock or chicken stock on weekend or before holidays.Yummy and quick noodle soups and stews can be prepared just in several minutes with a big flavor when you have homemade stock.

Cantonese people serve soup every meal and love to prepare various types of stock at home. In Chinese Pork stock is often named as “大骨高汤”, which means leg bone stock. You will find restaurant selling pork stock hot pot (mild version and I love it very much). The key ingredient is the leg bone, which contains marrow, giving extra flavor and enough fat. Fat is quite essential for our final creamy white color.

About the ratio of the bones and water needed.

During the process, lot of water will be evaporated; so adding enough water at the beginning is really important. Here are some tips to share.

If you want the pork stock to be creamy white, the ratio between bone and water should be around 1:5. If you want clear and transparent pork stock, the ratio between bone and water should be around 1:3.

You may wonder why?

There is an old saying in Chines kitchen concerning about stock or soup base—high fire gives you creamy soup while low fire presents clear soup. Usually for clear pork stork, fire is slowed earlier than creamy white stock. Consequently less water will be evaporated for clear stock.

It is best to avoid adding any water during the process. However if there’s no other option (when the water level is too slow to cover the bones), add hot water instead of cold water. Otherwise the taste might be spoiled.

Besides, personally I love to add red onion and carrot in pork stock. The carrot can absorb extra oil. This is optional.That’s a personal experience. Additionally, for those who do not hate celery (I know there is a large group), add several section of celery can make the stock fresher.

The key step of a clear and perfect stock is to remove the foams or we call floats. Continue boil the pork bones over high fire and remove the float until the soup is totally clear.

Besides, if you want the stock to be creamy white too, keep your soup rolling over by heating on medium fire or even high fire during the first 30 minutes. If you love this creamy soup, check Chinese fish soup too.

Print Pork Stock Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 4 hrs Total Time 4 hrs 20 mins Homemade pork stock Course: Soup Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: pork, stock Author : Elaine Ingredients 1000 g pork leg bones

5 L water

3 slices of ginger

1 tablespoon cooking wine

1/4 of a middle size red onion

1/2 of a middle size carrot

6 whole white peppercorn seeds Instructions Wash the pork bones and cut red onion and carrots into small pieces. In a large pot, add all the ingredients except whole white peppercorn. Pour in water, bring to a boil and remove the foam from the surface until the soup becomes clear. Stir the bones and continue removing the foams. This process might take several minutes. For a clear pork stock: Add white peppercorns and slow down your fire to the lowest and simmer for at least 5 hours. For creamy white pork stock: Add white peppercorns and continue cooking with medium (keep the stock rolling over continuously, use high fire is necessary)fire until the soup becomes white and then to continue simmer for around 3 hours. How to store: use a filter to remove all the solid substance and get perfect stock. In air tighter container or jar and keep in refrigerator. Recipe Notes For a even better taste, you can add some chicken bones along with the pork bones.

Try it, it is really simple an without any chemical substances.