Chinese New Year—Chinese spring festival is coming and I am quite busy with preparing by family dinner. This pork dumpling is on my plan. And I would love to share it previously with my dear readers.
I love to eat dumplings and play with the fillings. Different fillings can bring different taste. The filling used for today’s pork dumpling is pork and celery.
In the festival, we eat lots of meat. I do not think this is a good habit. However balancing is the key. Celery used can help to bring the fresh taste to pork and also can help us to remove some fat in our body because it is the ideal food for keeping fit.
Firstly prepare minced pork or mince the fresh meat by hand. Then marinade the pork with salt, five spicy powders and cooking wine for around 10 minutes. And then cut the celery into small cubes. Mix the filling with seasonings and minced ginger.
Fold the dumplings well one by one. For the details about how to fold a dumpling, check my pot-sticker recipe.
Then serve with dips.
Or make a sour dumpling soup
- 250 g dumpling wrapper
- 250 g pork minced
- 1 cup celery , chopped
- 1 tablespoon of chopped ginger
- 3 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon five spicy powders
- 1/2 tablespoon cooking wine
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon black vinegar
- 1 teaspoon chili oil
- 1 teaspoon chopped spring onion
- 1 teaspoon salt
-
Mince the pork and transfer the pork in a bowl. Add 2 teaspoons of salt, five spicy powders and cooking wine to marinade for around 10 minutes.
-
Cut celery and ginger into small pieces and transfer to the bowl with pork. Add another 1 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. Mix well.
-
Fold dumplings one by one.
-
Bring water to a boiling in a pot. Add dumplings in to cook for five minutes.
-
Prepare the dips already and serve with cooked dumplings.
Mix dumplings with water and seasonings for dips and then you get the sour dumpling soup.
Comments
Jesper Roth says
Hi, which kind of chili oil do you use for the dipping sauce?
Elaine says
For store bought version, I recommend Lao Gan Ma chili sauce or you can make it at home with this instructions.
Brian Turner says
This recipe ends up being too salty. Would reduce the salt by a lot.
Emily says
can you freeze some to cook later on in the week?
Elaine says
Yes. Remember to freeze in air-tight bags to avoid losing water.