Pork and Celery Dumpling

Chinese New Year—Chinese spring festival is coming and I am quite busy with preparing by family dinner. This pork dumpling is on my plan. And I would love to share it previously with my dear readers.

I love to eat dumplings and play with the fillings. Different fillings can bring different taste. The filling used for today’s pork dumpling is pork and celery.

In the festival, we eat lots of meat. I do not think this is a good habit. However balancing is the key. Celery used can help to bring the fresh taste to pork and also can help us to remove some fat in our body because it is the ideal food for keeping fit.

Firstly prepare minced pork or mince the fresh meat by hand. Then marinade the pork with salt, five spicy powders and cooking wine for around 10 minutes. And then cut the celery into small cubes. Mix the filling with seasonings and minced ginger.

Fold the dumplings well one by one. For the details about how to fold a dumpling, check my pot-sticker recipe.

Then serve with dips.

Or make a sour dumpling soup

Print
Pork Dumpling
Prep Time
40 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
45 mins
 
Pork dumpling with celery. Healthier and easier to make at home. Can serve with dips or make a warm soup.
Course: staple food
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Dumpling
Servings: 4
Calories: 393 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 250 g dumpling wrapper
For the filling
  • 250 g pork minced
  • 1 cup celery , chopped
  • 1 tablespoon of chopped ginger
  • 3 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon five spicy powders
  • 1/2 tablespoon cooking wine
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
Dips
  • 1 tablespoon black vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon chili oil
  • 1 teaspoon chopped spring onion
  • 1 teaspoon salt
Instructions
  1. Mince the pork and transfer the pork in a bowl. Add 2 teaspoons of salt, five spicy powders and cooking wine to marinade for around 10 minutes.
  2. Cut celery and ginger into small pieces and transfer to the bowl with pork. Add another 1 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. Mix well.
  3. Fold dumplings one by one.
  4. Bring water to a boiling in a pot. Add dumplings in to cook for five minutes.
  5. Prepare the dips already and serve with cooked dumplings.
Recipe Notes

Mix dumplings with water and seasonings for dips and then you get the sour dumpling soup.

Nutrition Facts
Pork Dumpling
Amount Per Serving
Calories 393 Calories from Fat 162
% Daily Value*
Fat 18g28%
Saturated Fat 5g31%
Cholesterol 50mg17%
Sodium 2738mg119%
Potassium 296mg8%
Carbohydrates 37g12%
Fiber 1g4%
Protein 16g32%
Vitamin A 115IU2%
Vitamin C 1.2mg1%
Calcium 48mg5%
Iron 2.7mg15%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

