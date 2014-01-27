Chinese New Year—Chinese spring festival is coming and I am quite busy with preparing by family dinner. This pork dumpling is on my plan. And I would love to share it previously with my dear readers.

I love to eat dumplings and play with the fillings. Different fillings can bring different taste. The filling used for today’s pork dumpling is pork and celery.

In the festival, we eat lots of meat. I do not think this is a good habit. However balancing is the key. Celery used can help to bring the fresh taste to pork and also can help us to remove some fat in our body because it is the ideal food for keeping fit.

Firstly prepare minced pork or mince the fresh meat by hand. Then marinade the pork with salt, five spicy powders and cooking wine for around 10 minutes. And then cut the celery into small cubes. Mix the filling with seasonings and minced ginger.

Fold the dumplings well one by one. For the details about how to fold a dumpling, check my pot-sticker recipe.

Then serve with dips.

Or make a sour dumpling soup