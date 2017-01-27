China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Pork and Chive Crystal Dumplings

11 Comments

Pork and chive crystal dumplings share a similar dough with har gow (Cantonese shrimp dumpling)

pork and chive har gow

After I made the first batch of successful Har Gow, I was in love with the crystal dumpling wrappers. The dough is much easier to knead than normal dumpling wrapper dough. And more importantly, the chewy and elastic wrapper gives the dumpling a very special texture.

Comparing with har gow dough, I use more potato starch in the dough, which creates a more transparent and chewier wrapper.  So for those who love a more transparent har gow, use this dough to make your shrimp dumplings.

Ingredients

Filling

  • 1 and 1/2 cups finely chopped Chinese chive
  • 1 cup minced pork
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil

Mix salt, crack an egg and pepper with pork in a small bowl. Get another large bowl, mix chopped chive with sesame oil. Then mix well with pork. Cover and fridge.

pork and chive har gow

On a kitchen scale, weight 100g of potato starch+ 25g of wheat starch in a large mixing bowl. Mix with a small pinch of salt. Then stir in 125ml boiling hot water. Cover the lid and set aside for 5 minutes. Transfer to an operating board and knead until smooth.

pork and chive har gow

Cover with a wet cloth and rest for 10 minutes. Shape the dough into a long log and then divide into 12 portions. Take one portion out and press into a larger circle, fill with 1 tablespoon of filling and wrap as a pyramid.

Following video shows the process of making a pyramid dumpling.

pork and chive har gow

Repeat to finish all. Top each one with salted duck egg yolk as decorating. Set up steamers with lined papers and then brush a thin layer of oil on the surface (so your dumplings will not stick to the paper).

Bring water to a boil in a large pot to steam the dumplings for 6-8 minutes. Serve hot! You do not need to prepare a dipping for this pyramid dumpling, but you can prepare a small bowl of red vinegar in any cases that dips are strongly desired.

pork and chive har gow
pork and chive har gow

Pork and Chive Crystal Dumplings
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
40 mins
Total Time
55 mins
 
Course: dim sum
Cuisine: Cantonese, Chinese
Keyword: Chinese chive, Dumpling, pork
Servings: 12 making 12 crystal dumplings
Calories: 110 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 100 g Potato Starch
  • 25 g Wheat Starch
  • small pinch of salt
  • 125 ml boiling hot water
  • 1 salted egg yolk , smashed for decorating
Filling
  • 1.5 cup Chinese chive , finely chopped
  • 1 cup minced pork
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
Instructions
  1. Mix salt, egg and pepper with pork in a small bowl. Get another large bowl, mix chopped chive with sesame oil. Then mix well with pork. Cover and fridge.
  2. On a kitchen scale, weight 100g of potato starch+ 25g of wheat starch in a large mixing bowl. Mix with a small pinch of salt. Then stir in 125ml boiling hot water. Cover the lid and set aside for 5 minutes. Transfer to an operating board and knead until smooth.
  3. Covered and rest for 10 minutes. Shape the dough into a long log and then divide into 12 portions. Take one portion out and press into a larger circle, fill with 1 tablespoon of filling and wrap as a pyramid.
  4. Repeat to finish all. Top each one with salted duck egg yolk as decorating. Set up steamers with lined papers and then brush a thin layer of oil on the surface (so your dumplings will not stick to the paper).
  5. Bring water to a boil in a large pot to steam the dumplings for 6-8 minutes. Serve hot! You do not need to prepare a dipping for this pyramid dumpling, but you can prepare a small bowl of red vinegar in any cases that dips are strongly desired.

Recipe Video

Recipe Notes

The Nutrition Facts is based on each single crystal dumpling.

Nutrition Facts
Pork and Chive Crystal Dumplings
Amount Per Serving
Calories 110 Calories from Fat 54
% Daily Value*
Fat 6g9%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Cholesterol 47mg16%
Sodium 278mg12%
Potassium 157mg4%
Carbohydrates 8g3%
Protein 4g8%
Vitamin A 265IU5%
Vitamin C 3.4mg4%
Calcium 17mg2%
Iron 0.6mg3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

pork and chive har gow

Comments

  1. Hi Elaine,

    I’d love to be able to make your beautiful crystal dumpling wrappers (with an altered filling inside, as I’m vegan), but I have no way of getting any wheat starch. I do have potato starch. Is there any chance there is something suitable to use in place of wheat starch? Some of the ingredients I do have are: tapioca starch, corn starch, high gluten flour, white cake and pastry flour. Would I be able to use any of these as a substitute for the wheat starch? I realize I will not be able to get the same results without wheat starch, but if you have any advice on how I could attempt to make this with what I have, I’d be ever so grateful. Please do let me know. I so appreciate all of your amazingly photographed, great recipes. Wishing you a most wonderful new year filled with happiness, good health, and good luck!

    Reply

    • Hi Lyn,
      Thanks for much for your kindness.
      Wheat starch can be substituted by tapioca starch. Tapioca will produce a very similar result. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  2. Hi Elaine, Been looking for this recipe for such a long time, it is wonderful to find it. I have wheat and tapioca starch but no potato starch. Can the wheat and tapioca be used instead? Thank you! DB

    Reply

  4. I could not find the egg or eggs in your filling ingredient list. I’m about to make your recipe so I will wisk one egg before adding to the pork mixture. Thanks for your beautiful work!

    Reply

  5. This is so delicious. I made it last sunday when my friends came over and they were all impressed. I must admit I thought at first it would be too dificult for me, but it ended up being easier than I imagined. Thank you!

    Reply

  6. Hi…Elaine, what can I substitutes for the potato starch coz I can’t find any potato starch as t my town thanks.

    Reply

