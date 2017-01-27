Pork and chive crystal dumplings share a similar dough with har gow (Cantonese shrimp dumpling)

After I made the first batch of successful Har Gow, I was in love with the crystal dumpling wrappers. The dough is much easier to knead than normal dumpling wrapper dough. And more importantly, the chewy and elastic wrapper gives the dumpling a very special texture.

Comparing with har gow dough, I use more potato starch in the dough, which creates a more transparent and chewier wrapper. So for those who love a more transparent har gow, use this dough to make your shrimp dumplings.

Ingredients

100g Potato Starch

25g Wheat Starch

small pinch of salt

125ml boiling hot water

1 salted egg yolk (smashed for decorating)

Filling

1 and 1/2 cups finely chopped Chinese chive

1 cup minced pork

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 egg

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Mix salt, crack an egg and pepper with pork in a small bowl. Get another large bowl, mix chopped chive with sesame oil. Then mix well with pork. Cover and fridge.

On a kitchen scale, weight 100g of potato starch+ 25g of wheat starch in a large mixing bowl. Mix with a small pinch of salt. Then stir in 125ml boiling hot water. Cover the lid and set aside for 5 minutes. Transfer to an operating board and knead until smooth.

Cover with a wet cloth and rest for 10 minutes. Shape the dough into a long log and then divide into 12 portions. Take one portion out and press into a larger circle, fill with 1 tablespoon of filling and wrap as a pyramid.

Following video shows the process of making a pyramid dumpling.

Repeat to finish all. Top each one with salted duck egg yolk as decorating. Set up steamers with lined papers and then brush a thin layer of oil on the surface (so your dumplings will not stick to the paper).

Bring water to a boil in a large pot to steam the dumplings for 6-8 minutes. Serve hot! You do not need to prepare a dipping for this pyramid dumpling, but you can prepare a small bowl of red vinegar in any cases that dips are strongly desired.



