A light, healthy, easy Bok Choy and pork slices soup is one of our favorite soups on winter days, as it is just the natural season for Bok Choy. In this recipe, I will make a bok choy soup with tender pork slices within 10 minutes using only humble home-cooking ingredients.

The Tenderest Pork Slices

The pork coating method I introduce in this soup is a classic method originating from Sichuan cuisine, where we call it water-boiled meat or sliced-in-water meat. On the streets, vendors sell pork soups with diversified side ingredients, sometimes with bean sprouts and pickled green mustard. So you can use bean sprouts or pickled mustard green to replace bok choy in this soup.

The pork is coated with a thicker layer of starch protection and stays super tender no matter how long it is cooked. Traditionally, we use sweet potato starch, but it might not be as common in your country. The good news is that you can make sweet potato starch from sweet potatoes with our step-by-step instructions.

This time, I tested the tapioca starch, the main ingredient in boba pearls, known as the strongest starch. The result is immensely satisfying. The pork slices are so tender, with a shining starch protection.

Steps

Flavor the pork slices

Add light soy sauce, salt and pepper, and minced ginger. Mix well to give the pork slices a basic flavor.

In a slight bow, add around 2 tablespoons of water to 3 tablespoons of starch. And you will get a running water starch texture like this. This special stage is scientifically named Non-Newtonian fluid.

Pour the starch water into the marinated pork. Mix well and make sure each piece is well coated.

Add a pot of water to boiling with three slices of ginger. Then, turn the fire to slowest and add the pork slices individually. You may feel the pork slices are pretty sticky when you try to pick them up. Don’t worry; this can be solved if you wet your hands first.

When all the pork slices are added, turn up the fire and add the bok choy. Continue cooking for 1 minute until the contents boil again. Add some salt and pepper as well as sesame oil to taste. Our healthy, light pork and bok choy is ready.