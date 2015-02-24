Pickled Mustard Green Noodles—with home pickled mustard green and handmade noodles.
Well, this should be one of my favorite noodles dishes all through my entire Childhood. We love pickled things including pickled mustard green, pickled peppers, pickled radish and so many yummy vegetables. Pickling is quite popular in Sichuan cuisine. There is a large group of dishes call for pickled stuff, like Suan Cai Yu, boiled fish with pickled mustard green.
We used to make homemade pickled mustard green within a large earth jar. And that treasure like earth jar provided the pickles of the whole year. I cannot describe how good it is, you really need to try this. If you do not have large earth jar or glass jar, use an airtight container to make small batches as instructed in this pickled mustard green recipe.
And I use freshly handmade noodles for this recipe, instructions about how to make homemade fresh noodles are listed here.
- 300 g noodles , dried or homemade noodles
- 1 green onion , chopped
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 3 fresh or dried chilies , seed removed and cut into small pieces
- sesame oil for dropping
- coriander for garnishing
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 1/2 cup shredded pickled mustard green
- 4 cups of pork stock for serving , you can use chicken stock
- 1/2 cup shredded pork
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon Shaoxing cooking wine
-
Marinate shredded pork with all the marinating sauce in a small bowl. Stir for several minutes until well combined.
-
Heat up around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok; fry shredded pork until no more pink. Add pickled mustard greens and chili peppers. Stir fry for several minutes.Transfer to a bowl.
-
Cook noodles according to the instructions and then drain. Boil pork stock too.
-
Place the noodles in the serving bowls and then pour over pork stock; add shredded pork and mustard greens. Sprinkle chopped green onion, coriander and drop 3 or 4 drops of sesame oil on each serving bowl.
You can use rice noodles to replace plain noodle.
Comments
Emma says
Can you write your recipe for pork stock?
Elaine Luo says
Hi Emma,
For home made pork stock, check this post https://chinasichuanfood.com/pork-stock/.
Nathalie says
Elaine,
This is by far one of my best discoveries! I knew Chinese fermented vegetables and Chinese pickles, but not Suān cài. And I didn’t knew this noodle this. The tartnest of the pickles tempered and balanced by the sweetness and the fatness of the pork is just out of this world!
Two thumbs up!