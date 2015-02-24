Pickled Mustard Green Noodles—with home pickled mustard green and handmade noodles.

Well, this should be one of my favorite noodles dishes all through my entire Childhood. We love pickled things including pickled mustard green, pickled peppers, pickled radish and so many yummy vegetables. Pickling is quite popular in Sichuan cuisine. There is a large group of dishes call for pickled stuff, like Suan Cai Yu, boiled fish with pickled mustard green.

We used to make homemade pickled mustard green within a large earth jar. And that treasure like earth jar provided the pickles of the whole year. I cannot describe how good it is, you really need to try this. If you do not have large earth jar or glass jar, use an airtight container to make small batches as instructed in this pickled mustard green recipe.

And I use freshly handmade noodles for this recipe, instructions about how to make homemade fresh noodles are listed here.