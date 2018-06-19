Two ways of popular Chinese style pickled ginger. Pickled ginger, the fresh and chunky side dish is extremely popular in summer in my country. In Chinese Traditional Medicine, ginger is believed to be helpful at expelling the coldness in our body bought by all kinds of cold and chilled food in summer. Talking about pickled ginger, the most famous one is pickled ginger with vinegar (醋泡姜), which is a traditional side dish for new moms in China. However you may find very similar version in Sushi restaurants. To me, pickled ginger may have another meaning—Sichuan style pickled ginger.

Small pot-sweet and sour sushi ginger. Large pot- Sichuan style pickled vinegar

The flavors of pickled ginger with sugar and vinegar comes from sugar and the fermented consequence of Acetic acid bacteria. But lactic acid bacteria shoulder the responsibility of bringing flavors for Sichuan style pickled ginger. I will list the two methods in one post and I highly recommend you trying both of them.

Cooks Note

The amount of sugar can be quite different based on the acidity of your vinegar. Usually we have 5% to 9% rice vinegar, then how much sugar should be added. A recommend solution is to add a relatively lower amount of sugar and pickle for 1 day and add extra sugar based on personal taste preference. After 1 or 2 days, the liquid turns pink automatically if you use fresh baby gingers as it contains pink color naturally.

Sterilize the container is extremely important to prevent your pickled ginger been spoiled. My common solution is soak the jars in boiling water , then air-dry completely.

Ingredients for pickled ginger with vinegar

250g fresh ginger, sliced

100g rock sugar

250ml white rice vinegar

1 tsp. salt

Steps

Wash the ginger and remove any dirt parts on the surface. Then thinly slice the ginger. Make them as thin as possible.

Then blanch the ginger slice in boiling water for 10 seconds. Transfer out and slightly drain. (we are doing this to sterilize

the ginger slices).

In a small pot over slow fire, dissolve rock sugar with rice vinegar. Add salt. Cool down completely. Pour the liquid mixture to the container. Make sure all of the ginger are well soaked.

Pass everything to time. Wait for 2 days before enjoying and keep in fridge up to 1 month.

Sichuan style Pickled Ginger

500g fresh ginger

6 fresh red peppers

800ml cold boiled water

2 tbsp. salt

1 tsp. whole Sichuan peppercorn

Clean the ginger and then cut into 1 inch sections. Drain completely and then place in a large sterilized container. Add red peppers and Sichuan peppercorn seeds

Dissolve salt in cold boiled or purified water. Pour the water to cover the ginger completely.