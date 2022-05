If you ever visit a Chinese barbecue street pedlar in any Southern province with coast lines, you will be firstly recommend trying our grilled oyster, sometimes with garlic sauce or simply with salt and light soy sauce. The former version is liked by the adults while the later one is loved by children.

Eating grilled oyster on a town near the sea has bought me so much good memories. Those are all about friend gathering, football games and cool evenings in summer. After moving back to the mainland, it is quite hard to find high quality grilled oyster in restaurants. Thanks to the modernized quick transportation, I can purchase very fresh oyster in our local sea food market. So I would like to introduce you this personal yummy dish.

How to shuck oysters

Preparing oysters is the most time-consuming and challenging part. Give them a good scrub and soak in slightly salted water for half an hour. Insert your oyster knife in, separate the tissues around the shell and then open it.

Cook's Note

Garlic is used here as the biggest highlight, but they can be easily burnt in the hot oil. Here are some tips to help you prevent garlic from getting burnt. Firstly, use knife cutting and make sure the chopped garlic are similar in size (avoid extremely small ones). Secondly, wash the garlic to remove the sticky tissue on the surface. Adding garlic by two batches helps to create different layers of garlicky flavor.

Ingredients

30 live oyster

⅓ cup chopped garlic

⅓ cup vegetable oil

2 tbsp. chopped red pepper

1 tbsp. finely chopped ginger

2 shallots

2 scallions, chopped

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

2 tbsp. oyster sauce

Step

Rinse chopped garlic under running water for couple of times (remove the sticky substance). Set aside and drain completely.

In a sauce pan, fry chopped scallion and shallots with ⅓ cup of oil until aromatic.

Add ½ of the garlic in, continue frying over slower fire for 3-4 minutes. Then place the remaining one in. Fry for another 2-3 minutes until aromatic.

Place chopped pepper and ginger in. Continue heating for another 2 minutes. Add light soy sauce and oyster sauce. Mix well and set aside.

Shuck the oyster and wash carefully to remove any sands contained. Try to get help from a man. They are super effective.

Top the garlic sauce on and sprinkle some chopped green onion.

Pre-heat oven to 200 degree C and roast for 8-10 minutes on middle rack or you can grill them for 8-10 minutes too.