Super easy and extremely tender claypot oyster chicken wings with onion, vegetables and garlic gloves at bottom, making a well balanced one pot main dish.

I get this inspiration from a local restaurants name as “HuangJiHuang” which creates a very lovely way of cooking meats and vegetables together with a well combined sauce. Chicken wing is always on our list especially for children. Baked chicken wings and fried versions are always my daughter’s favorite snacks. This claypot version (if no claypot, you can use any other pot with thicker bottom like casting iron pot) to create almost the same tender texture with baked and fried. Vegetables and aromatics are placed at the bottom, so there is no direct touch between chicken wings and the hot pot and consequently the thicken wings are cooked by the gentle powder of the vapor, which helps to produce a super tender inside texture.

In addition, the out skin is perfectly flavored because of the thickness of the sauce. The vegetables and aromatics especially the garlic cloves are the super additions to the dish. After absorbing the chicken juicy and combined sauce, they become so yummy. You can use other easy to cook vegetables.

Cook’s Note

Use claypot or caste iron pot, which can help to store the heat.

The soy sauce might be slightly salty so adjust the salt if necessary.

You can use other vegetables like sliced potatoes, sweet potatoes or melons. They can be the amazing part of this dish. By the way, the garlic cloves are unbelievably delicious.

Other Chicken Wings Recipes

Coca cola chicken wings

Easy salt and pepper chicken wings

Red-braised chicken wings