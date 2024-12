97 shares





This is a vegan mushroom and cabbage stir fry recipe with a sour and spicy taste.

For a confession, I am a big fan of mushrooms as you can check on this site that I have lots of mushroom recipes.

In China, there is a famous cabbage dish named as 手撕包菜 meaning hand shred cabbage. Usually this dish is made to be a slightly spicy and sour dish. I love the taste. However in most occasions, some animal fat or pork is used in the recipe. I replace the pork part with button mushroom to make this as a vegan recipe.

Cabbages come good with garlic and vinegar. Beside garlic, I also add chive sections in for a better taste.

Stir-fry garlic and chili pepper sections firstly.Add cabbage and mushrooms in.

Add vinegar, salt and soy sauce. Mix well.

Sprinkle the chive section finally.

Now you get the yummy and healthy mushroom and cabbage stir fry dish.