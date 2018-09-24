Moo Shu Pork（木须肉, origional Chinese name 木樨肉）is a dish contains tender pork, soft egg, smooth wood ear and chewy daylily and cucumber.
Moo Shu Pork is a dish originated from Northern China and now is quite popular in the entire country. However if you ever visit a restaurant in China, you will find there is no pancakes served. Instead, you will be served with a bow of rice. But after I know that it is matched with Chinese Mandarin pancake, I decide to try it at home: serving the savory moo shu pork with moo shu shells. And I can tell you, it is a perfect choice when serving with some light Chinese tofu soups.
“Moo Shu” in the name actually refers to the scrambled eggs used in this dish. The ingredients of Moo Shu Pork create not only a yummy dish but also an eye-appealing colors: dark (wood ear mushrooms), red (red pepper or carrot), yellow(egg and dried lily), white (scallion).
Special ingredients
1.Wood Ear Mushroom—Wood Ear Mushroom also known as black fungus is a type of edible fungus used frequently in Chinese Cuisine. Wood ear mushroom commonly with soft texture and delicious taste can behaviors excellent no matter in veggie or meat dishes. The most common Chinese way is to make a fresh and yummy black fungus salad.
2.Dried Daylily(黄花菜), also known as golden flowers—There are fresh daylily excellent for noodle soups and dried daylily with a chewy taste. It is our tradition to add dried daylily flowers in moo shu pork, you can skip it if it is hard to find. You will need to pre-soak those two ingredients.
Ingredients
- 100g pork tenderloin (around 1 cup sliced )
- 2 middle size eggs, whisked
- 1 handful water soaked wood ear mushroom
- 1 small bunch of soaked dried daylily
- Half of a cucumber, sliced
- 1 section of carrot, sliced
- 4 tablespoons cooking oil (divided)
- 1 garlic cloves, minced
- a small pinch of salt
- a small pinch of salt
- 2 tsp. light soy sauce
- 2 tsp. cornstarch
- 2 tbsp. water
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- ¼ tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. dark soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. water or chicken stock
- 1 tsp. cornstarch
- pinch of ground pepper
- 1/2 tsp. black vinegar
Steps
Combine pork with marinating sauce, do a little message to make sure the pork slices absorb the sauces well. Set aside for 30 minutes. At the same time, prepare cucumber, carrot and whisk the eggs.
In a small bowl, mix the stir fry sauce.
Add a small pinch of salt in eggs and then whisk well. Heat around 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high fire. Make scrambled eggs firstly and then transfer out.
Heat your wok or pan firstly. Add cooking oil to form a 2-3 cm high layer (do not be scared by the oil amount, we do not eat them all). Spread the pork sliced in when the oil begins to warm but not hot. Let them stay for around 5-8 seconds and then quickly fry them until turns pale. Transfer out immediately.
Leave the oil in wok and then fry scallion until aroma, place prepared wood ear mushrooms, dried lily flower and sliced carrots. Continue frying for around 1 minute over medium heat. Return scrambled eggs, cucumber and pork slices.
Pour the stir fry sauce we prepared in previous steps. Mix well. At this step, you need to taste the dish and see whether an extra pinch of salt is needed.
Combine pork with marinating sauce, do a little message to make sure the pork slices absorb the sauces well. Set aside for 30 minutes. At the same time, prepare cucumber, carrot, whisk the eggs and scallion.
In a small bowl, mix the stir fry sauce.
Add a small pinch of salt in eggs and then whisk well. Heat around 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high fire. Make scrambled eggs firstly and then transfer out.
Heat your wok or pan firstly. Add cooking oil to form a 2-3 cm high layer (do not be scared by the oil amount, we do not eat them all). Spread the pork sliced in when the oil begins to warm but not hot. Let them stay for around 5-8 seconds and then quickly fry them until turns pale. Transfer out immediately.
Leave around 1 tablespoon of oil in wok and then fry garlic until aroma, place prepared wood ear mushrooms, dried lily flower and carrot. Continue frying for around 1 minute over medium heat.
Return pork slices, cucumber and egg.
Pour the stir-fry sauce we prepared in previous step. Mix well. At this step, you need to taste the dish and see whether an extra pinch of salt is needed. Transfer out and serve with woo shu shells or steamed rice.
Comments
Lin wen says
Ideal for breakfast with rice porridge!
Elaine Luo says
Hi Lin Wen,
That’s a lovely idea to match with porridge! I have never think about that. I always match it with steamed rice.
Clint says
Hi Elaine,
I am a huge fan of your website and your recipes.
The way Moo Shu pork evolved into variations is so interesting. Being from America, I always associated it with Mandarin pancakes.
For this one, would it be suitable to use 肉丝 (rousi) and cut the cucumber accordingly?
Elaine Luo says
Hi Clint,
Yes. You can cut the pork and cucumber into shreds if you like. There is no particular reason to keep the ingredients as slices but just a custom.
By the way, thanks so much for your lovely support.
Dee says
So excited to find this recipe! My family loved having this whenever we ordered takeout while we were living in China. Can’t wait to try this. Thank you!
Ibeth says
Thank you for all your work and dedication and for sharing your inspiration and passion for food! I love your recipes and your website!
Elaine says
Thank you too Ibeth for your kind words.
Andreas Fett says
Hi Elaine,
thank you for this recipe, it’s absolutely delicious (I even got hold on some dried lilies. Jay!). Now I’m wondering, you mentioned that this goes well with some tofu soup. Now serving soup to a dinner is something which I’m not quite used to. For “fancy” dinners soup is often served before the main dish around here but never together with it. Could you maybe at some time dedicate a post on how a typical/fancy Chinese meal would look like? IE. How many and which dishes / side dishes would be served in what “order” or which would typically be served side by side?
Excuse me for asking, but Chinese restaurants here have adopted our local style of serving dishes, presumably as not to alienate anyone. And if not, well then I believe they are more on the “fancy” side as opposed to something that one would do for home cooking.
By the way the scallions seem to be missing from the list of ingredients.
Cheers Andreas
Elaine says
Hi Andreas,
That’s really a great suggestion. I will post my daily meals more. We usually serve all the dishes all together, side dish, salad, soup, rice and meat dish (mainly meat). Eaters decide their personal orders. So it is very much free style. But I will post a daily meal introduction monthly. Thanks sincerely for the suggestion.
Jon F says
This is a great recipe that, as other commenters have mentioned, goes very well with rice for a simple and tasty dinner. Has a delicious home-cooked taste and is a significant improvement over the “moo shu pork” that you would get at the takeout.
Elaine says
Thanks Jon!!