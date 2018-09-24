Moo Shu Pork（木须肉, origional Chinese name 木樨肉）is a dish contains tender pork, soft egg, smooth wood ear and chewy daylily and cucumber.

Moo Shu Pork is a dish originated from Northern China and now is quite popular in the entire country. However if you ever visit a restaurant in China, you will find there is no pancakes served. Instead, you will be served with a bow of rice. But after I know that it is matched with Chinese Mandarin pancake, I decide to try it at home: serving the savory moo shu pork with moo shu shells. And I can tell you, it is a perfect choice when serving with some light Chinese tofu soups.

“Moo Shu” in the name actually refers to the scrambled eggs used in this dish. The ingredients of Moo Shu Pork create not only a yummy dish but also an eye-appealing colors: dark (wood ear mushrooms), red (red pepper or carrot), yellow(egg and dried lily), white (scallion).

Special ingredients

1.Wood Ear Mushroom—Wood Ear Mushroom also known as black fungus is a type of edible fungus used frequently in Chinese Cuisine. Wood ear mushroom commonly with soft texture and delicious taste can behaviors excellent no matter in veggie or meat dishes. The most common Chinese way is to make a fresh and yummy black fungus salad.

2.Dried Daylily(黄花菜), also known as golden flowers—There are fresh daylily excellent for noodle soups and dried daylily with a chewy taste. It is our tradition to add dried daylily flowers in moo shu pork, you can skip it if it is hard to find. You will need to pre-soak those two ingredients.

Ingredients

100g pork tenderloin (around 1 cup sliced )

2 middle size eggs, whisked

1 handful water soaked wood ear mushroom

1 small bunch of soaked dried daylily

Half of a cucumber, sliced

1 section of carrot, sliced

4 tablespoons cooking oil (divided)

1 garlic cloves, minced

a small pinch of salt

Marinade sauce

a small pinch of salt

2 tsp. light soy sauce

2 tsp. cornstarch

2 tbsp. water

1 tsp. sesame oil

Stir Fry Sauce

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

¼ tsp. sugar

1 tsp. dark soy sauce

1 tbsp. water or chicken stock

1 tsp. cornstarch

pinch of ground pepper

1/2 tsp. black vinegar

Steps

Combine pork with marinating sauce, do a little message to make sure the pork slices absorb the sauces well. Set aside for 30 minutes. At the same time, prepare cucumber, carrot and whisk the eggs.

In a small bowl, mix the stir fry sauce.

Add a small pinch of salt in eggs and then whisk well. Heat around 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high fire. Make scrambled eggs firstly and then transfer out.

Heat your wok or pan firstly. Add cooking oil to form a 2-3 cm high layer (do not be scared by the oil amount, we do not eat them all). Spread the pork sliced in when the oil begins to warm but not hot. Let them stay for around 5-8 seconds and then quickly fry them until turns pale. Transfer out immediately.

Leave the oil in wok and then fry scallion until aroma, place prepared wood ear mushrooms, dried lily flower and sliced carrots. Continue frying for around 1 minute over medium heat. Return scrambled eggs, cucumber and pork slices.

Pour the stir fry sauce we prepared in previous steps. Mix well. At this step, you need to taste the dish and see whether an extra pinch of salt is needed.

Other easy pork stir fry dishes